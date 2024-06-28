Shootout Specialists: The three teams to back from the penalty spot ahead of Euro 2024 knockouts

Our football betting expert breaks down the three best sides to look at win on penalties, now that Euro 2024 has entered into its knockout stages.

With the Euros now having entered into the knockout stages, the round of 16 kicking off on the 29th of June, it is time to do a deep dive into one of the core aspects of elimination football, the dreaded penalty shootouts.

Many sides are famed for their seeming inability to win matches in this way, England for one, but there are equally a few at this Euros who are known for their prowess in these situations, three of whom take the pitch in the knockouts.

Italy, Germany and Spain all seem to enjoy these high-stress situations, and with each playing this weekend we can take a deep dive into their odds to win via pens.

All odds are courtesy of 22Bet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Team Round of 16 Opponent To Qualify on Penalties Italy Switzerland 8 Germany Denmark 10.7 Spain Georgia 11.5

Azzurri Awesome from the 12 Yards

The Italians have seen their fair share of penalty shootouts over the last 50 years or so, and after a rough start to the 1980s have since turned it around massively.

So much so they have won six of their nine penalty shootouts since 2000, having seen them in back-to-back Euros since 2008. Whilst these rarely come in the round of 16, the calibre of their opponent could force the game to go this way, this time around.

Switzerland should prove no pushovers, drawing with Germany in their final group game, as they could take the Italaisn the distance.

However the Azzurri have won both of their last Euro knockout games on the bounce by pens, the semis and finals of Euro 2021, and one wouldn’t bet against history here.

It equally looks like the most likely clash to go to penalties, and it could open the door nicely for this wager.

Germans are ever Efficient

If there is one thing that can be said about Germany they are ever the consummate professionals, particularly when it comes to penalties.

Such that they have won six on the bounce now, dating all the way back to 1982, as they always seem to manage to get the job done from the spot.

Should any of their games ever go to pens, an in-game wager on them to secure victory wouldn’t be the worst idea, but a pre-match bet on their clash with Denmark, wouldn’t be the worst idea either.

The Danish have played out three draws across their group matches to this point, including a 1-1 meeting with England. As such they may be able to hang in the game with the Germans, for the whole 120 minutes.

Never write off the Germans is a common phrase at internationals, and this could never be more true when it comes to penalties.

Spain Succinct from the Spot

Spain have been mighty impressive to this point of the tournament, and whilst their game against Georgia may not end up going this way, fans should bear this market in mind as they head towards the business end of the tourney.

La Roja have won five of their last eight, and have the most recent penalty victory out of everyone at the Euros, defeating Croatia in the Nations League final in June of last year.

Of course, the narrative after the 3-0 loss on pens with Morocco prompted ridicule, after their coach boasted they practised 1000 penalties, and then to not score a single one, but alas.

History speaks for itself and Spain have the weight of penalty wins on their side.

