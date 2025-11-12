Republic of Ireland vs Portugal predictions: World Cup beckons for CR7

Our betting expert is tipping the Selecao to secure their place at next year’s showpiece with a victory in this match.

+

Best bets for Republic of Ireland vs Portugal

Portugal to win to nil at odds of 2.17 on 1xBet

Under 2.5 goals at odds of 2.30 on 1xBet

Cristiano Ronaldo as anytime goalscorer at odds of 1.70 on 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Republic of Ireland 0-2 Portugal

Goalscorers Prediction - Portugal: Cristiano Ronaldo, Vitinha

Portugal have been having a good season and will go into this game on a seven-match unbeaten run. They’re Nations League champions, and know that victory at Aviva Stadium will secure their World Cup qualification. Drawing 2-2 with Hungary was frustrating, but they’ll back themselves to improve upon that result.

The Republic of Ireland have been inconsistent in form in 2025. They still have a chance to qualify, but only through the play-offs, so they must rely on favorable results from other teams. They beat Armenia in their last game and narrowly lost to the Portuguese in their October clash, so they still have a chance to qualify.

Probable lineups for Republic of Ireland vs Portugal

Republic of Ireland expected lineup: Kelleher, O'Brien, Collins, O'Shea, Coleman, Cullen, Taylor, Johnston, Ebosele, Azaz, Parrott

Portugal expected lineup: Costa, Cancelo, Dias, Inacio, Dalot, Fernandes, Neves, Vitinha, Bernardo, Ronaldo, Leao

Portugal to secure victory

Portugal haven’t won plenty of games without conceding a goal this year. They kept clean sheets in just two of eight games. However, one of those two came against Ireland, and with Evan Ferguson sidelined due to injury, it may happen again. Roberto Martinez will want his side to book their World Cup spot, and will succeed if they keep a tight defence.

The Irish haven’t been prolific in front of goal, despite scoring in most games this year. The absence of top-scorer Ferguson is a problem for their attack. However, the Portuguese will be confident as they’ve kept a clean sheet in their last match against this opposition. Meanwhile, Nuno Mendes’ injury is a concern for the visitors’ attack, although they have more than enough quality and depth in their squad.

Given what’s at stake, the Selecao will be eager to emerge victorious in Dublin and make sure there’s nothing on the line against Armenia.

Republic of Ireland vs Portugal Bet 1: Portugal to win to nil at odds of 2.17 on 1xBet

A professional display

Portugal failed to score more than twice in both of their last two WCQ games, and have only done so three times all year. With home advantage, Ireland will be aiming to frustrate them, so this match is unlikely to feature plenty of goals. Heimir Hallgrímsson’s men haven’t conceded more than two in any of their last eight matches, either.

So, a relatively close affair is expected, even if the visitors manage to win eventually. Based on stats, they’re the stronger side and haven’t lost to the Irish in over two decades. However, they’ve only scored over two goals against The Boys In Green four times since their first meeting in 1946.

Republic of Ireland vs Portugal Bet 2: Under 2.5 goals at odds of 2.30 on 1xBet

Ronaldo aims for 150 goals

Although Cristiano Ronaldo is nearly 41 years old, he is still in great goal-scoring form. He has 13 goals in his last 13 matches for his nation, and his most recent goal brought his international total to 143. No male footballer has scored more goals, and only three women have achieved that total.

And, consistent with his ambition, the Al Nassr star is aiming for another milestone now: 150 goals for his country. His next goal would move him past Jordan’s Maysa Jbarah, leaving only Christine Sinclair, Abby Wambach, and Mia Hamm ahead of him.

Ronaldo will still want the title of top international goalscorer - regardless of gender - even if it is unlikely. Sinclair scored 190 for Canada before retiring in 2023. With upcoming games against Ireland and Armenia this month, he’ll see an opportunity to add to his tally - and bring the 150-goal milestone very close.