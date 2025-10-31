Real Madrid vs Valencia predictions: Bellingham to strike in home win

Our betting expert expects the hosts to win easily, with Kylian Mbappe scoring first, and Jude Bellingham also on target.

Best bets for Real Madrid vs Valencia

Kylian Mbappe to score first at odds of 3.30 on 1xBet

Real Madrid to score over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.76 on 1xBet

Jude Bellingham to score anytime at odds of 2.80 on 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Real Madrid 3-0 Valencia

Goalscorers prediction - Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappe x2, Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid head into this match following a 2-1 victory in El Clasico. They deserved their victory over Barcelona last weekend, as they created much better opportunities across the 90 minutes.

Xabi Alonso’s side have won 12 of their 13 games across all competitions so far this season. Additionally, they hold a five-point lead over Barca in La Liga.

Valencia have had a much tougher campaign. Carlos Corberan is under pressure, as his team have fallen into the relegation zone after suffering a 2-0 defeat to local rivals Villarreal. While Los Che have only won twice in the league, they did defeat minnows Maracena 5-0 in the Copa del Rey in midweek.

Probable lineups for Real Madrid vs Valencia

Real Madrid expected lineup: Courtois, Carreras, Huijsen, Militao, Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Guler, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Mbappe

Valencia expected lineup: Agirrezabala, Gaya, Copete, Tarrega, Correia, Lopez, Pepelu, Guerra, Rioja, Almeida, Danjuma

Mbappe to find the net first

Mbappe has had another fast start in El Clasico. He’d already had a brilliant goal ruled out for a marginal offside before he broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute. That was the Frenchman’s 16th Real Madrid goal of the season.

Additionally, he has scored first in six of his 13 matches for Los Blancos this term. That includes each of Real Madrid’s last two league games, with the 26-year-old also scoring the only goal at Getafe on Matchday 9.

Following an unlikely midweek rest, Real Madrid should be fresh and ready to start this game strongly. Since Mbappe is central to most of their attacking play, he is once again the outstanding choice to score first.

Real Madrid vs Valencia Bet 1: Kylian Mbappe to score first at odds of 3.30 on 1xBet

Los Blancos to put on a strong performance

Valencia impressed in the second half of last season, and even secured a surprise win at the Bernabeu in April. However, that remains one of only two away victories for Los Che in La Liga since the start of last term.

So far, they haven’t won any of their away matches in the league this season and have conceded six away to Barca in September. Cristhian Mosquera's departure to Arsenal has severely weakened their defence, while goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili has been badly missed as well. Fans are upset by the team's series of poor performances, so there’s little chance of an upset this weekend.

Real Madrid have created at least 2.5 xG in each of their last three home games in all competitions. With Villarreal, Juventus, and Barcelona forming the opposition during that period, they’ve consistently managed to break down strong teams. They should have little trouble doing the same to a weak Valencia side.

Real Madrid vs Valencia Bet 2: Real Madrid to score over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.76 on 1xBet

Bellingham to strike again

In the opening weeks of the season, Real Madrid's heavy reliance on Mbappe to score goals was a minor worry. However, Bellingham’s return to form and fitness suggests those days may be over.

The midfielder has impressed since the last international break, when he wasn’t called up by England. The 22-year-old has had 10 shots in his three games since then, scoring in each of his last two. He’s hit the target at least once in each of his last five appearances.

That suggests that he can get into dangerous positions. Alonso has encouraged the midfielder to focus on being in areas where he can have the greatest impact, rather than covering less ground. Bellingham had five attempts in El Clasico, which is the joint-highest figure in the match along with Mbappe.