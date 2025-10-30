PSG vs Nice predictions: Barcola to fire in competitive game

Our betting expert expects a relatively even game, with Nice holding firm until the break. Yet, Bradley Barcola could make all the difference.

+

Best bets for PSG vs Nice

1st Half - Draw at odds of 2.90 on 1xBet

Both teams to score at odds of 1.70 on 1xBet

Bradley Barcola to score anytime at odds of 2.10 on 1xBet

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - PSG 2-1 Nice

Goalscorers prediction - PSG: Bradley Barcola, Goncalo Ramos - Nice: Sofiane Diop

It’s been a busy period in Ligue 1, with both PSG and Nice juggling midweek fixtures alongside their European commitments.

PSG could only draw 1-1 away to Lorient on Wednesday night. They’ve won just two of their last six Ligue 1 matches, so Luis Enrique’s side are not in great domestic form. Despite that, they still top the table and are one point clear of Monaco.

Nice take good form into this contest. They’ve won their last three league fixtures against Lyon, Rennes and Lille, who Les Aiglons defeated 2-0 in midweek.

Probable lineups for PSG vs Nice

PSG expected lineup: Chevalier, Hernandez, Pacho, Zabarnyi, Hakimi, Vitinha, Neves, Zaire-Emery, Kvaratskhelia, Ramos, Barcola

Nice expected lineup: Diouf, Oppong, Bah, Mendy, Bard, Sanson, Samed, Diop, Gouveia, Boga, Carlos

All square at the break

Injuries and a rotation policy have contributed to PSG’s domestic struggles. They suffered a fresh setback last time out, with Desire Doue stretchered off, and he’s set to miss this game. With a key Champions League fixture against Bayern Munich in three days, the likes of Nuno Mendes and Ousmane Dembele may also be rested.

Additionally, there has been a slight complacency to the European champions in their league fixtures. They’ve only scored three times before the break at home in Ligue 1, conceding twice.

PSG’s tendency to start slowly suggests Nice can at least keep it level until half-time. The visitors have been better in the first half of their away fixtures in Ligue 1. They have a positive goal difference at half-time. However, they have let in six second-half goals on their travels, only scoring once.

PSG vs Nice Bet 1: 1st Half - Draw at odds of 2.90 on 1xBet

Both teams to get on the scoresheet in Paris

After a slow start to the season following some major summer departures, Nice have shown improvement in recent weeks.

Franck Haise has switched to a more direct approach, with his team having under 50% of the ball in each of their last eight competitive fixtures. That run will almost certainly extend in Paris on Saturday. Still, Nice remain a threat on the counter, having scored at least once in all of their last 12 matches in all competitions.

Eight of the last nine Nice games have seen both teams score, as have five of the last six matches involving PSG. That suggests there is value in backing there to be goals at each end here, with an implied probability of 57.1%.

PSG vs Nice Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 1.70 on 1xBet

Barcola to strike for the hosts

After drawing with Lorient, PSG could field a completely refreshed attack this weekend. Barcola and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are expected to return, while Goncalo Ramos may complete the front three.

Among them, Barcola has been in the best form this term. He is his team’s top scorer in Ligue 1 with four goals already. Those strikes have come at a rate of one every 144 minutes.

The 23-year-old has only failed to register a shot on target on one occasion so far in the league. He scored in PSG’s last home match against Strasbourg, and could be worth backing to score again with an implied probability of 46.5%.