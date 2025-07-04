PSG vs Bayern Munich predictions: More success for the Parisians?

Three PSG vs Bayern Munich predictions for their Club World Cup quarter-final on 5 July 2025, including an enticing goalscorer option.

+

Our betting expert suggests PSG could finally get revenge against Bayern and eliminate them, leaving Luis Enrique’s men with a potential quadruple.

Best bets for PSG vs Bayern Munich

1x2 - PSG to win at odds of 2.24 on BetWinner

BTTS - No at odds of 2.69 on BetWinner

Anytime goalscorer - Achraf Hakimi at odds of 5.60 on BetWinner

We expect a 2-0 win for PSG.

New to BetWinner ? Learn all about the BetWinner promo code.

Haven't joined BetWinner yet? Explore our comprehensive BetWinner registration guide.

Discover the top welcome bonuses available in Kenya.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

PSG will enter this match in great form. They’ve become the best club across Europe and have dominated every match to win their first UEFA Champions League crown. Perhaps, the Club World Cup is the one that completes their set this season, making it an unforgettable quadruple.

They are coming off an amazing 4-0 victory against Inter Miami in the last 16 of the competition, which was Lionel Messi's first loss ever against a former club. At this stage, their 1-0 loss to Botafogo in their second group game is far behind them.

However, they have several scores to settle with Bayern Munich. Generally, the Bundesliga outfit have got the better of PSG, something that the Parisians must change this weekend at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Vincent Kompany’s men have also hit the target four times in their last-16 battle with Flamengo. However, aside from those goals, the German champions have looked rather unconvincing. They owe their progression to the quarter-finals to brilliant play from Harry Kane and Leon Goretzka.

While they can look back to the past for inspiration, there’s no doubt that the French outfit are the dominant force in this competition and will be very difficult to stop.

Probable lineups for PSG vs Bayern Munich

PSG expected line-up: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinos, Pacho, Mendes; Vitinhia; Neves, Ruiz; Doue, Kvaratskhelia, Dembele

Bayern Munich expected line-up: Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano,Tah, Stanisic; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Musiala, Coman; Kane

Only one team is playing with swagger

Luis Enrique will instruct his team to disregard the results of their last four meetings with Bayern. PSG have lost all four matches, including the most recent one in November 2024 during the league phase of the revamped UEFA Champions League.

The Parisians have only won two of the last 10 meetings with Bayern, which completely goes against current expectations. Both teams lost only one game at the Club World Cup, so they're evenly matched in that regard.

However, PSG’s current confidence is undeniable. They’re playing like a side that’s been together for decades, entirely different from how Bayern came across in their previous fixture.

Enrique’s men have shown that they’re not scared of any opposition, and their 5-0 victory against Inter Milan in the Champions League final showed that they are here to dominate. Therefore, we expect PSG to book a spot in the semi-final.

PSG vs Bayern Munich Betting Tip 1: 1x2 - PSG to win at odds of 2.24 on BetWinner

Prolific attackers meet tough backline

Both teams have performed well in the Club World Cup so far, especially in front of the goal. Bayern scored a whopping 16 goals in four games, which equates to four goals per match. Meanwhile, PSG netted 10 across four fixtures, having averaged 2.5 goals per game.

Based on their prolificacy in this competition, all signs point to a glut of goals on Saturday night. However, it’s worth noting that only one side have scored in PSG’s last six matches across all competitions. The Red and Blues have won five of those matches and lost one.

Vincent Kompany’s charges saw three of their last five matches produce goals only at one end. Additionally, Bayern have won their four head-to-heads with a clean sheet, having prevented PSG from scoring.

Saturday’s match may be the opportunity for the Ligue 1 champions to return the favour. After keeping clean sheets in their previous two outings, Enrique’s men can stop Kane and his side in the quarter-final.

PSG vs Bayern Munich Betting Tip 2: BTTS - No at odds of 2.69 on BetWinner

Hakimi’s prolificacy

Although deployed as a right-back, Achraf Hakimi has proven that he is a dangerous goalscorer. In the quarter-final against Inter Miami, the Moroccan shared the most number of shots with Bradley Barcola (4), an indication of his attacking prowess.

Hakimi had nine touches in the opposition box and an xG of 0.83, only beaten by Joao Neves, who ended with a brace on the day. He’s had a knack for scoring important goals at the right time.

He recently opened the scoring in the Champions League final and has now netted in two games on the trot, making him a great candidate to back grabbing a goal on Saturday night.