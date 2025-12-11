Premier League predictions Matchday 16

There are picks from matches involving Chelsea, Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Manchester United, all of whom are desperate for three points.

Our predictions for Premier League Matchday 16

Prediction 1: Chelsea vs Everton: Blues to bounce back after Euro blow

Date: 13/12/2025

Kick-off time: 16:00

16:00 Our tip: Chelsea to beat Everton at odds of 1.68 on 1xBet

While Chelsea climbed up the Premier League table after an excellent run, they have failed to win in their last four matches across all competitions. Defeat to Atalanta in midweek was a setback, but they will be confident on home soil. The Blues have only lost twice at Stamford Bridge this season, winning six times.

Meanwhile, Everton head to London in very strong form, having won four of their last five matches in the league. Their away victories over Manchester United and Bournemouth were excellent, but they might struggle in this match. The Toffees have only beaten Chelsea twice in their nine meetings, and haven’t won away since 2011.

Prediction 2: Arsenal vs Wolves: Gunners to hunt down Wolves

Date: 13/12/2025

Kick-off time: 21:00

21:00 Our tip: Arsenal to beat Wolves at odds of 1.16 on 1xBet

Arsenal suffered a setback over the weekend as they were beaten by Aston Villa late in the game. Mikel Arteta’s men have also performed slightly worse since their victory over Bayern Munich. They will travel to Club Brugge in midweek, but they face the division’s worst team this weekend, so they will be confident of winning.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are currently on course to set a new record for the lowest points tally in Premier League history. They’ve lost eight consecutive games and are yet to secure their first victory of the season. Rob Edwards and his side are destined for the Championship, and could suffer a heavy defeat at the Emirates Stadium.

Prediction 3: West Ham vs Aston Villa: Tough Test for the Hammers

Date: 14/12/2025

Kick-off time: 15:00

15:00 Our tip: Aston Villa to beat West Ham at odds of 2.07 on 1xBet

West Ham United has been inconsistent recently. Although they have lost only one of their last six matches, they have not won in their last four games. The Hammers are stuck in the relegation zone after 15 games, but they have faced tough opponents such as Liverpool, Arsenal, and Brighton. Sean Dyche’s team will play at home, but home advantage has not helped them much this season. They are expected to struggle.

In contrast, Aston Villa are currently one of the most in-form teams in the world, and head to London following five consecutive league wins. Although they have a midweek clash with Basel in the Europa League, that shouldn’t be a major concern. Unai Emery’s men have won every Premier League game they’ve played after a European fixture this season.

Prediction 4: Brentford vs Leeds: Bees to bounce back at home

Date: 14/12/2025

Kick-off time: 17:30

17:30 Our tip: Brentford to beat Leeds at odds of 2.07 on 1xBet

Brentford have struggled recently, as they lost four of their last six and fell to 14th place. However, they have faced some difficult opponents during that run and still managed to defeat Newcastle United and Burnley. At home, they’ve won all but two of the matches they’ve played all season.

Meanwhile, Leeds United have improved significantly, rising to 16th place after beating Chelsea, drawing with Liverpool, and scoring eight goals in three games. However, they’ve struggled on the road, having lost all but one of their games away from Elland Road. This statistic will give the Bees confidence.

Prediction 5: Manchester United vs Bournemouth: Cherries to struggle at Old Trafford

Date: 15/12/2025

Kick-off time: 21:00

21:00 Our tip: Manchester United to beat Bournemouth at odds of 1.89 on 1xBet

Manchester United are sixth as they prepare to welcome Bournemouth to Old Trafford on Monday night. Ruben Amorim has overseen a run that’s resulted in just one defeat across their last nine games. Moreover, they dominated Wolves 4-1 in their last match. With home advantage, they will aim for back-to-back wins.

After a brilliant start to the season, Bournemouth’s form has declined. They travel to Manchester on a six-game winless run. Andoni Iraola will be desperate to try to improve the situation, but this match will be difficult. They haven’t scored in either of their last two matches, which is why a home win is likely in this fixture.

Conclusion

Mathematically, there could be a change at the top, with Manchester City breathing down Arsenal’s necks, but given their respective opponents, we can’t see it. Elsewhere, there are many English clubs in Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League action, which could affect things.

In compiling these predictions, we’ve considered each team’s recent form across all competitions, as well as the current state of play at each club. However, please remember to bet on the Premier League responsibly, as anything can happen.