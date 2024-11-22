Posta Rangers vs Mathare United Predictions: The Slum Boys to Claim Maximum Points

Posta Rangers and Mathare United to face off in the Kenyan Premier League.

+

Posta Rangers hopes to leverage the home advantage but the Slum Boys are not a walkover. This encounter could shape the dynamics among the teams at the top of the table as Mathare United is poised to win.

Best Bets for Posta Rangers vs Mathare United

Mathare United to Win, representing a 35.7% chance of the Mathare Slum Boys winning the match.

Under 2.5 Match Goals, giving a 69.4% probability of a low-scoring match.

We are tipping Mathare United to secure a 0-2 victory over the hosts Posta Rangers

Mathare United to edge Posta Rangers

Mathare United is in the 6th position in the KPL and boasts a good formation which has seen them beat KCB who occupy the first position on the table. Mathare United has won three matches and lost twice in their last five matches. On the other hand, Posta Rangers who occupy the last position, have won a single match, lost three matches, and 1 draw in their last 5 matches. While Posta Rangers have the home advantage, it may not have an impact on the match since they have lost all three matches they have hosted this season.

Posta Rangers have had a challenge scoring at home, scoring only two goals in the four home matches. This indicates a weak attack and a poor forward strategy on the pitch. On the other hand, Mathare United also has not scored a single goal in their last two away matches. But their overall performance this season, and having won against KCB who boast of an impressive season start gives them the upper hand to win this match. Even though the bookmakers’ odds suggest a win for the Rangers, We are tipping Mathare to Win this match given their latest performance and the Ranger’s shortcomings on the pitch at home.

Mathare United to Win at @2.79 odds on 1xBet

Low Goal Clean Sheet for Mathare

We predict that this affair will end with a victory for Matahre United with a scoreline of 0-1. Mathare United have only scored a maximum of two goals in a single match this season and their encounter with Posta Rangers won’t be an exception. While Posta Rangers will aim to bounce back, their struggle on familiar turf will still haunt them.

The historical statistics between the two teams indicate that the scores have been under 2.5 goals in the last 20 matches together in the Kenya Premier League. Considering this history and the recent form and performance of both teams, this match will be tightly contested and will end with a low result. This is our safest bet option although bookmarkers have given low odds equating to low returns.