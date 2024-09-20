Posta Rangers vs KCB: Both teams to share spoils

KCB will be up against Posta Rangers on Saturday at Thika Stadium as FKF Premier League enters matchday three.

Best Bets for Posta Rangers vs KCB

Posta Rangers and KCB to draw at odds of @2.94 at 1xBet meaning a 34% win probability.

meaning a 34% win probability. Less than 3 goals to be produced in the match between Posta Rangers and KCB, Under 2.5 goals @1.5 odds at 1xBet, meaning a 66,7% probability.

We are tipping the match between Posta Rangers vs KCB to end in a draw this weekend.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Posta Rangers secured their first win of the 2024/25 season last weekend as they beat AFC Leopards 1-0. Felix Oluoch scored a wonderful strike from the outside box in the second half to hand Leopards their first defeat of the campaign.

Rangers moved fourth on the log with 4 points, having secured a 1-1 draw with Bandari FC in their league opener. On the other hand, KCB also picked their first win of the campaign with a 2-0 victory over hosting side Muranga Seal. The Bankers opened their campaign with a goalless draw against Kariobangi Sharks.

These two teams met twice last season with both games ending with a goalless draw.

Posta Rangers and KCB to share spoils

KCB and Posta Rangers encounters have always been interesting, tight and well contested. As evident in the last six matches in all competitions, four draws have been witnessed with KCB winning the rest of two games.

Three of the last four matches have ended in a draw with KCB defeating Posta Rangers by a solitary goal.

We are predicting the weekend’s match to end with a draw of 1-1 result.

Draw at odds of @2.94 at 1xBet.

Posta Rangers vs KCB, both teams to score

KCB have scored two goals in their last two Premier League matches while failing to score once in those encounters. For Posta Rangers, they’ve scored in their two opening matches while keeping a clean sheet once in their recent 1-0 victory over AFC Leopards.

Both sides have rediscovered their attacking rhythm, and although they've been involved in goalless draws recently, we're expecting an open game where neither team will be able to hold onto a clean sheet. With their improved form in front of goal, it's likely we'll see both defenses tested and ultimately broken down during the match.

Both Teams To Score - Yes @2.02 odds on 1xBet.

Goals, Posta Rangers vs KCB to produce less than three goals

Posta Rangers and KCB clashes are always played with lots of caution and only a single game has produced more than two goals (Over 2.5) in the last seven meetings. In 2022, Posta Rangers registered a 2-1 victory over KCB, the only tie to see more than two goals scored.

We are backing Under 2.5 Market to be produced between Posta Rangers and KCB.