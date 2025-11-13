Poland vs Netherlands predictions: World Cup crunch time in Warsaw

+

The Polish have home advantage and reason to be optimistic, but we expect an Oranje win at Stadion Narodowy.

Best bets for Poland vs Netherlands

Netherlands to win at odds of 1.65 on BetWinner

Both teams to score at odds of 1.67 on BetWinner

Memphis Depay to score or assist at odds of 1.615 on BetWinner

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Poland 1-2 Netherlands

Goalscorers prediction - Poland: Robert Lewandowski - Netherlands: Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo

The Netherlands have enjoyed a solid 2025 so far. They’ve won five of their eight games, and their only defeat came against Spain via a penalty shootout. They scored eight goals without reply against Malta and Finland last month, and they are on the brink of World Cup qualification.

Poland haven’t done badly themselves, either. A surprise defeat to the Finnish was their only bad result, and they’ve won six games over the course of the year. They may have to settle for a play-off spot, but they hope to keep their automatic hopes alive by beating the Dutch in Warsaw.

Probable lineups for Poland vs Netherlands

Poland expected lineup: Grabara, Kedziora, Ziolkowski, Kiwior, Cash, Kozlowski, Zielinski, Skoras, Szymanski, Kaminski, Lewandowski

Netherlands expected lineup: Verbruggen, Dumfries, Timber, van Dijk, van de Vin, Gravenberch, de Jong, Malen, Reijnders, Gakpo, Depay

Netherlands hold the upper hand amid Polish concerns

The last encounter between Poland and the Netherlands ended in a 1-1 draw at De Kuip in Rotterdam back in September. Since then, both teams have maintained a perfect record, and as things stand, there’s a chance for either side to top the group. The Dutch hold the advantage, however, as they are three points clear of their opponents.

Things are tough for Jan Urban, who has a host of selection issues as they welcome Oranje to Poland. Lukasz Skorupski, Jan Bednarek and Krzysztof Piątek have all been ruled out, which will be a significant blow for the home side. On top of that, Jakub Wisniewski and Bartosz Slisz are suspended, so the Eagles will have to switch things up.

The visitors, meanwhile, have no injury worries and could field the same team that thrashed Finland 4-0. Ronald Koeman hopes his side can take advantage of the hosts’ problems and seal a World Cup spot.

Poland vs Netherlands Bet 1: Netherlands to win at odds of 1.65 on BetWinner

Biało-Czerwoni’s goal threat

The Poles may be without some key players, but they still carry a goal threat. Robert Lewandowski is obviously the standout player. He has contributed three goals and three assists in his last two appearances for this country, adding to his Barcelona tally. They also have the likes of Adam Buksa, Michal Skoras and Matty Cash at their disposal.

Urban’s side have scored in all of their last 15 matches, dating back to September 2024, and they’ll be confident playing at home. The big question, however, is whether they’re able to outscore their in-form opposition, who have certainly found their form. Koeman’s side have scored two or more in all but one of their games in 2025, and they got 3+ in all of their last three.

Plenty of goals can be scored in this one, but the visiting side should come out on top in the end.

Poland vs Netherlands Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 1.67 on BetWinner

Depay’s frightening international form

Memphis Depay is proving to be a huge part of Holland’s World Cup push. He’s scored in all but one of his last seven international games, and has taken his place as the nation’s top scorer of all time. With 11 G/A in six WCQ games, he’s certainly turning heads.

This year, there has been only one Netherlands game in which the former Corinthians forward hasn’t directly contributed to a goal. Poland will be well aware of the threat he poses, having set up the opening goal when these two met a few months ago. Statistically, there isn’t a more likely Dutch goalscorer at this point in time.