Nigeria vs Cameroon predictions: Super Falcons expected to Dominate

Take a look at three Nigeria vs Cameroon predictions for their international friendly match on 31st May 2025.

Our betting expert suggests Nigeria could continue their record of dominating Cameroon in their upcoming friendly clash.

Best bets for Nigeria vs Cameroon

1x2 - Nigeria to win

BTTS - No

Winning margin - Nigeria to win by one goal

We expect a 1-0 win for Nigeria.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

To say that the Nigerian women’s national team is a dominant force on the continent would be an understatement. To put their grip on Africa into context, Nigeria have won the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) an impressive 11 times.

They’ve won seven of those consecutively since the competition’s start in 1991 through 2006. However, they tend to struggle against nations from other parts of the globe and against South Africa within the continent lately.

They come into this friendly match against Cameroon on the back of a loss to France late last year. Since then, they haven’t been together as a group, which may count against them at the Remo Stars Stadium on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the visitors have been active, as they played a friendly against Morocco in April this year. The Indomitable Lionesses were victorious in Casablanca, which will offer them a handy dose of confidence as they face off with their old foe.

Unfortunately, Cameroon won’t be at the upcoming 13th Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Nevertheless, Nigeria, who have been to every semi-final of the tournament since its inception, will fight to reclaim the WAFCON title from South Africa in July. This makes the next two friendlies crucial for the hosts’ preparations.

Probable lineups for Nigeria vs Cameroon

Nigeria expected lineup: Nnadozie; Alozie, Ohale, Oladipo, Imuran; Ajibade, Ucheibe, Echegini; Payne, Onumonu, Babajide

Cameroon expected lineup: Bawou; Berth, Ines Maague, Kith, Mana; Meffometou, Nchout, Ndjoah Eto, Ngock, Onguene, Toko

Super Falcons in control

In addition to Nigeria’s dominance in Africa, they’ve also kept Cameroon at bay over the years. The visitors' last win against the hosts came back in 2012.

However, Jean-Baptiste Bisseck and his Cameroon side have been in decent form lately, which should give them hope of winning on Saturday.

Meanwhile, it’s worth noting that Nigeria are undefeated in their last six head-to-heads with Cameroon, winning four and drawing two. One of those stalemates was eventually decided in the Super Falcons’ favour after a penalty shootout in the 2018 WAFCON semi-finals.

The hosts enter this game on the back of just two wins and five losses across their last seven matches. Notably, all five of those defeats came against teams from outside of the continent.

They have won their previous four games against African opponents on home soil, which is a bad sign for the visitors this weekend.

Nigeria vs Cameroon Betting Tip 1: 1x2 - Nigeria to win

13 years since their last goal

Cameroon’s last five outings have seen only one team score, with the results including two wins, two losses, and one draw.

In fact, the Indomitable Lionesses haven’t found the back of the net against Nigeria in each of their last six meetings. The last time Cameroon celebrated a goal against the hosts was in 2012.

The Nigerian defence has been leaky against nations from outside of Africa, conceding eight times in their last five such matches.

However, they’ve been far more resolute against their continental counterparts, as they’ve kept four clean sheets in their previous five internationals. This indicates that they could register another shutout this Saturday.

Nigeria vs Cameroon Betting Tip 2: BTTS - No

Expect one goal

Considering the history of this fixture and Nigeria’s record against African teams, the home side are expected to win this friendly match.

However, they aren’t likely to dominate the match. Their previous three wins in 90 minutes against this opposition came by a one-goal margin, including their last fixture in an Olympic Games qualifier.

Two of Nigeria’s last four home internationals against African nations have ended with one-goal victories, which is not a far-fetched prediction for Saturday afternoon.