Newcastle United vs Fulham predictions: Hosts hurt after derby loss

Defending EFL Cup winners Newcastle United are aiming to reach the last four and bounce back from their Tyne and Wear derby defeat to Sunderland.

Best bets for Newcastle United vs Fulham

Fulham +1 (Handicap 3-Way) at odds of 2.10 with BetWinner

Both Teams to Score (Yes) at odds of 1.71 with BetWinner

Harry Wilson to Score or Assist at odds of 2.70 with BetWinner

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction – Newcastle United 1-1 Fulham (4-5 Penalties)

Goalscorers prediction – Newcastle United: Barnes – Fulham: Wilson

Newcastle United host Fulham, hoping to move to within one win of back-to-back EFL Cup finals.

The Magpies go into this contest disappointed after losing 1-0 to their main rival, Sunderland, last weekend. Eddie Howe’s men played poorly and deserved to lose in a loud Stadium of Light. They are now 12th in the Premier League, only two points and two places above Wednesday’s opponents.

Newcastle will be missing several key players on Wednesday night. Injuries to Dan Burn, Kieran Trippier, and Sven Botman continue to give opportunities to the likes of Hall and Livramento. Howe stated that Yoane Wissa can only play as a substitute. Additionally, Nick Woltemade looked fatigued in the defeat to Sunderland, so Anthony Gordon could be an option as a false nine.

Fulham are just two wins away from the EFL Cup final, a tournament they have never won. With Fulham looking set for a mid-table position in the EPL, a tilt at the EFL Cup seems like a great opportunity this season.

Marco Silva will be without Ryan Sessegnon and Rodrigo Muniz through injury. However, he is likely to field most of the same players involved in the 3-2 victory at Burnley on Saturday.

Probable lineups for Newcastle United vs Fulham

Newcastle United expected lineup: Ramsdale, Hall, Livramento, Schar, Thiaw, Guimaraes, Miley, Joelinton, Murphy, Barnes, Gordon

Fulham expected lineup: Leno, Castagne, Cuenca, Tete, Andersen, Lukic, Berge, Wilson, King, Kevin, Jimenez

Value on the Cottagers to pose Newcastle problems

Pressure is increasing on Magpies manager Howe. Because of injury issues and recent poor form, it’s difficult to back Newcastle with any confidence. Fulham are likely to play this tie with plenty of freedom, as they try to win their first EFL Cup.

Newcastle are likely to be without a fully fit centre forward and are still recovering from their loss to Sunderland. Unfortunately for Howe, the pressure on him will increase this week.

Backing the visitors at +1 on the 3-Way Handicap market seems like a sensible play at an odds-against price. This covers two out of the three scenarios – Fulham taking the tie to a penalty shootout or the Cottagers winning in 90 minutes.

Newcastle United vs Fulham Bet 1: Fulham +1 (Handicap 3-Way) at odds of 2.10 with BetWinner

Defensive weaknesses suggest goals at both ends

Newcastle have scored first in eight of their last nine competitive meetings with Fulham. In addition, Fulham haven’t kept a clean sheet in their last 11 clashes with the Magpies.

Moreover, Fulham have conceded two goals to second-bottom Burnley on Saturday, so there’s no doubt their backline can be breached.

As for Newcastle, they’ve conceded in their last seven consecutive matches in all competitions. Backing both sides to score seems like another sensible play given the importance of this game.

Newcastle United vs Fulham Bet 2: Both Teams to Score (Yes) at odds of 1.71 with BetWinner

Wilson to light up St James’ Park

Fulham’s Welsh forward Harry Wilson will cause problems for Newcastle’s backline on Wednesday. Wilson has eight goal contributions in 15 EPL appearances so far this season, at a strike rate of 53.33%.

Yet the betting markets indicate there’s only a 37.04% chance of Wilson scoring or assisting in this EFL Cup quarter-final. This is the best value bet from our trio of Newcastle United vs Fulham predictions.

The 28-year-old has almost equalled his goal tally (6) from last season and has already surpassed his tally (4) from 2023/24. He’s already halfway to equalling his six assists from his excellent 23/24 campaign.

Newcastle United vs Fulham Bet 3: Harry Wilson to Score or Assist at odds of 2.70 with BetWinner

+