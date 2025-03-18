Netherlands vs Spain Predictions: Oranje Left Disappointed

We’ve got Netherlands vs Spain predictions for this crucial Nations League quarter-final. Our expert predicts Spain will secure a narrow win.

+

Netherlands vs Spain Predictions: Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Netherlands vs Spain

Spain to win at odds of 2.45 on BetWinner

Over 0.5 second-half goals by Spain at odds of 1.80 on BetWinner

Second half to have most goals at odds of 2.10 on BetWinner

Spain are expected to win 1-2 against the Netherlands.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

This is a massive game in the revamped Nations League, with the winner of this tie advancing to the finals in June.

In this quarter-final tie, the winner will advance to the traditional four-team summer showdown, and one European giant will be eliminated.

The Netherlands reached this stage in rather unconvincing fashion, finishing as distant runners-up behind Germany in Group A3. They won just one of their last five group games and conceded seven goals, the third-highest among those who advanced.

In contrast, European champions Spain cruised through Group A4, winning five of their six games. They won their last five in a row and have impressively claimed victory in 14 of their last 15 internationals as they bid to defend their Nations League title.

Probable Lineups for Netherlands vs Spain

Netherlands Expected Lineup: Verbruggen, Dumfries, Van Dijk, De Ligt, Hato, De Jong, Gravenberch, Reijnders, Gakpo, Brobbey, Simons

Spain Expected Lineup: Simon, Mingueza, Cubarsi, Asencio, Cucurella, Pedri, Zubimendi, Ruiz, Lamal, Williams, Torres

Spain Secure First-leg Advantage

No team in international football has been as formidable as Spain over the last two years.

Since losing 2-0 to Scotland in March 2023, Spain have lost just one of their last 25 internationals, winning 22 of those.

They lifted the Euro 2024 title in that time and have been a near unstoppable force. Even their sole defeat came in a friendly against Colombia when a heavily-rotated side was fielded.

They have not had any issues travelling in the Nations League either, as they are unbeaten in nine road trips in this competition.

They have actually won eight of their last nine Nations League games and are the defending champions of this competition.

They come into this clash as the side who accumulated the highest number of points (16) of any side in League A of the Nations League.

The Netherlands only secured nine, so there is a clear gulf in quality on this stage between these sides.

Netherlands vs Spain Bet 1: Spain to win at odds of 2.45 on BetWinner

Spain Settle Into the Game

There’s certainly a raft of firepower in the Spanish frontline, and they have plenty of options on the bench.

Luis de la Fuente has called up 10 attackers to his squad for this pair of games against the Netherlands.

As the game goes on, he will be able to turn to his bench to bring on fresh players against a tiring Netherlands defence.

It’s something they have done to great effect too, as eight of their last 11 Nations League goals came after half-time. Those eight goals came over four games, handing them an average of two second-half goals per game.

For those willing to take a chance, you can back over 1.5 second-half Spain goals at a healthy 4.75 with Betway, but over 0.5 is a much safer bet.

That’s largely because Spain have scored after the break in eight of their last 10 internationals.

Netherlands vs Spain Bet 2: Over 0.5 second-half goals by Spain at odds of 1.80 on BetWinner

An Entertaining Second Half

This is certainly one of the standout ties in the Nations League quarter-finals, but neutrals may have to be patient for some entertainment.

Spain’s last four Nations League games all saw the second half serve as the highest-scoring.

One of the other two was a goalless draw, but even that saw Spain rack up 1.24 xG after half-time. This accounted for 83% of their total for the game, which shows they tend to step it up after the break.

The only remaining game from their six in the group stage also saw two second-half goals, so late action appears likely.

The last competitive meeting between these sides saw the second half outscore the first by four goals to two.