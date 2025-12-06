Napoli vs Juventus predictions: Conte's home streak continues

Our betting expert expects Napoli to defeat Juventus to remain close to Serie A leaders AC Milan.

+

BTTS - Yes at odds of 2.06 on BetWinner

1x2 - Napoli at odds of 2.44 on BetWinner

Anytime goalscorer - Kenan Yildiz at odds of 4.40 on BetWinner

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Napoli 2-1 Juventus

Napoli 2-1 Juventus Goalscorers prediction: Napoli: Lorenzo Lucca, Scott McTominay, Juventus: Kenan Yildiz

Napoli’s impressive away win at Roma last weekend allowed them to get back into the premier league title race. After 13 games played, this Serie A season is developing into a close competition, with only one point separating the top four teams in the division.

Antonio Conte’s men will be eager to retain their title and stop challengers AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Roma. The Naples outfit are currently second, having lost to the Rossoneri earlier this season.

The champions face another tough test against Juventus, but past statistics suggest that they will emerge victorious. Having secured four consecutive wins, including a victory in the Coppa Italia during the week, the home side will be ready for the visitors.

Juventus have been inconsistent in form in the league this season. They recently changed their manager recently, as Luciano Spalletti replaced Igor Tudor at the end of October. So far, he’s managed seven games, winning four of them while remaining undefeated.

The former Italian boss hopes that his side can continue to improve their form to start moving up the Serie A table. Juve enter the round in seventh place, five points behind Napoli. A win for the visitors here would bring them back into the discussion for the title.

Probable lineups for Napoli vs Juventus

Napoli expected lineup: Milinkovic-Savic, Beukema, Rrahmani, Buongiorno, Di Lorenzo, Lobotka, McTominay, Olivera, David Neres, Politano, Lucca

Juventus expected lineup: Di Gregorio, Kalulu, Gatti, Kelly, Cambiaso, Koopmeiners, Miretti, Cabal, McKennie, Yildiz, David

Joy for both teams

Only Bologna and Inter Milan have scored more league goals than Napoli this term. The home side have an average of exactly two goals per home game in Serie A this season. Meanwhile, their defence have conceded just under a goal per game at their home stadium.

The hosts should find success in attack, considering Juve conceded at least once in each of their last five away league dates. Half of the visitors’ away matches in Serie A saw both teams find the net.

Meanwhile, both teams have scored in 67% of Napoli’s league fixtures at home. The last four head-to-heads at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona saw both Napoli and Juventus score goals. As a result, it won’t be surprising if both teams get onto the scoresheet this weekend.

Napoli vs Juventus Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes at odds of 2.06 on BetWinner

Unbeatable in Naples

Conte will be well aware that this Juve team under Spalletti’s guidance will present a different challenge. However, he will also be counting on his side’s excellent performance in Naples. The champions have not lost a single league game in front of their adoring fans.

While the Old Lady are unbeaten in their previous five league matches, away matches against the champions have never been easy for them. Additionally, the Turin outfit have recorded two wins, two defeats, and two draws this season.

Perhaps, more importantly, Juventus have failed to win in Naples in the last six years. The hosts have won each of the last five home head-to-heads, three of which ended with a 2-1 scoreline.

Napoli lost just one of their last nine outings in all competitions, winning six of those games. They should use their home advantage effectively in this match and give Spalletti his first defeat as Juve manager.

Napoli vs Juventus Betting Tip 2: 1x2 - Napoli at odds of 2.44 on BetWinner

Yildiz in top form

Juve are expected to rely heavily on their attack to try and challenge the hosts. One of the players who will lead the charge is Kenan Yildiz. The Turkish forward has been outstanding for the side in black and white.

Yildiz scored four goals for Juventus, making him the club’s highest goalscorer in Serie A this season. His goals account for almost 25% of the Old Lady’s total goals in the league. He scored twice last week against Cagliari and recorded the highest number of shots (3) and touches in the opposition box (6) against Udinese in midweek.

The 20-year-old is a difficult player for defenders to handle and will certainly give the home defence something to worry about this weekend. Should Juventus break through the hosts’ defence, Yildiz will be the likely player to score.