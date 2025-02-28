Napoli vs Inter Predictions: Serie A’s Top Two Battle for Supremacy

Serie A’s top two face off in a massive game on Saturday, with plenty at stake. The winner could take a big step towards the title. Who can step up?

Napoli vs Inter: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Napoli vs Inter

• Draw or Inter and under 2.5 goals

• Napoli and Inter to draw

• Half With the Most Goals (2nd Half)

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The importance of this game cannot be underestimated. Both Napoli and Inter Milan have experienced a slight dip in form recently, but they are still Serie A’s top two. A victory here would not only strengthen their title hopes, but it would also offer a psychological advantage for the winner. Inter will be full of confidence after beating Lazio in the Coppa Italia.

Napoli, meanwhile, are four games without a win and have picked up just three points from the last 12 available. Inter have won two, lost two and drawn one since the start of February, and they only managed to keep one clean sheet along the way. It’s the sort of match where not losing could be as important as winning.

Probable Lineups for Napoli vs Inter

Napoli Expected Lineup: Meret, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Buongiorno, Spinazzola, Billing, Lobotka, McTominay, Politano, Raspadori, Lukaku

Inter Expected Lineup: Martinez, Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni, Calhanoglu, Dumfries, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Martinez, Taremi

Inter Narrowly Favoured

With Inter sitting atop the table and coming off a victory, they are the slight favourites for this one. Napoli’s recent struggles have helped in that regard, and it is rare to see them at 3.10 to win at home. However, this is a challenging match to predict.

The Nerazzurri are given a 39% chance of winning, while the hosts are at 31%. However, a draw (30%) is also very much a possibility. Games between these two tend to be tight anyway, with 10 of their last 12 meetings finishing with under 2.5 goals. Five of them ended with the spoils shared – including their clash back in November.

Inter’s exceptional away form certainly gives them an edge, and Napoli losing Zambo Anguissa comes as a real blow. Despite this, Gli Azzurri are strong at home, and they have won 75% of their Serie A games there. It could be worth hedging your bets on this one.

Napoli vs Inter Bet 1: Draw or Inter and under 2.5 goals

A Draw Looks Likely

How often do we see two sides head into a crucial match so desperate not to lose that neither can win? Simone Inzaghi’s side have the upper hand after their victory over Genoa lifted them above Napoli to top the pile. A shock defeat to Como made it four without a win for Antonio Conte, and defeat here would put them four points behind.

Their last two meetings ended in 1-1 draws, and the two sides are so well-matched this season that separating them is difficult. Inter boast a stronger attack, while Napoli have a more solid defence. Neither side has drawn many this season, but a stalemate seems likely here.

Moreover, with the visitors recently losing their first-choice goalkeeper, Yan Sommer, they’ll be careful not to be exposed at the back. It would be a surprise to see them go all out at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, and Conte’s men wouldn't want to be too defensively exposed. They could easily cancel each other out.

Napoli vs Inter Bet 2: Napoli and Inter to draw

Second-Half Sparks

Both Serie A leaders have scored more goals and conceded more in the second half of games this season. They also have a higher win percentage in second halves than they do in the first - Napoli at 67% and Inter at 46%. There is a definite pattern.

No team in the division has scored more second-half goals than Inter (32), including 15 in the 15 minutes after half-time. Meanwhile, six of Napoli’s 21 conceded goals have been in the last 15 minutes, and they scored nine between the 61st and 75th minute. If the goals are to come, our Napoli vs Inter predictions suggest fans will have to wait for them.