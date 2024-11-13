Namibia is set to face Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions who are believed to be the African football powerhouse.

+

Cameroon boast of a solid formation and tactical defense as seen in their match against Kenya. Cameroon is likely to win the match with a clean sheet.

Best Bets for Namibia vs Cameroon

Cameroon to Win, 1.67 odds at 1xBet which translates to 60% probability for Cameroon’s Victory.

Both Teams to Score - No, 1.56 odds at 1xBet giving a 64% chance of both teams not securing a goal.

Under 2.5 Match Goals, 1.51 odds at 1xBet giving this prediction a 66% probability.

Cameroon is likely to win against Namibia with a 2-0 Score.

Cameroon to Win Against Namibia

As the AFCON Qualifiers come to the final stretch, We expect Cameroon to continue pulling a tactical defense and attack in their match on Wednesday. This match will be a tough qualifying campaign for Namibia having lost all the matches in their Group J. They also failed to win in the last two matches against Zimbabwe. Given the pressure and Cameroon’s formation and performance in the grouping, Namibia’s Brave Warriors have little chance to trounce the Indomitable Lions to secure the three points.

Cameroon's prowess has given them an advantage and remain unbeaten in their last 6 matches. Cameroon currently stands at the top and with highest goals in group J. With four of their matches resulting in a win and two draws, they are unlikely to break the trend in this match. In their recent match against Kenya, Cameroon showed a solid defense resulting in a 1- 0 win.

Cameroon to Score while Namibia Stays Goalless

The five times AFCON champions are unlikely to concede a goal from Namibia. In their last encounter in September, Namibia failed to score while conceding a single goal to Cameroon. With Cameroon’s Andre Onana(Goalkeeper), Jackson Tchatchoua and Jean- Charles at defense, Namibia's attack team has limited chances to penetrate and secure a goal.

Namibia currently have a poor tactical form, and it will be an uphill task for the team to offensively face Cameroon and avoid a clean sheet. Cameroon on the other hand will be on a hunt for a goal with a view of winning the group stages by a margin.

Low-Score Showdown of less than 2.5 goals expected

With Namibia’s current tactical form and dismal performance backed by a losing streak of 6 games with the only break being a win against Lesotho in this AFCON qualifier. Therefore, expecting them to have the ball behind the defensive Cameroon’s net would be a tall order.

Meanwhile, Cameroon has proved to be a tough opponent by securing three clean sheets in their last four AFCON Qualifiers. Their forward attack has not been highly effective as they have scored an average of 1.83 goals in the last six matches. We are looking at a possibility of two goals at most in this match. Under 2.5 goals would be the safest bet option in this encounter.