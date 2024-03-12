MozzartBet Deposit Methods | How to Deposit on MozzartBet?

In this article, we give you a comprehensive guide on how to make a MozzartBet deposit into your account using the available payment methods.

In this article, we give you a comprehensive guide on how to make a MozzartBet deposit into your account using the available payment methods. After creating your MozzartBet account, the next thing to do is deposit some money.

How to Deposit on MozzartBet Kenya?

The process of depositing money into Mozzartbet is straightforward. The most common options for depositing money are via M-PESA or at Mozzartbet Betting Shop.

+

Depositing Via M-PESA

The platform supports two ways of depositing money into your account using M-PESA. You can deposit directly on the website or using the Paybill number.

To deposit via the website, follow the following steps:

Visit the MozzartBet Kenya website and log in. If you don’t have an account, you can register first. The MozzartBet registration is a simple process. Once logged in, click on the “My Account” section and look for the “Deposits” option. Click on the green “Deposit” tab. In the field, put the amount you wish to deposit and Click on the DEPOSIT button. Be aware of the minimum deposit requirements. You will get a pop from M-PESA asking if you want to send money into Mozzart Bet; enter your M-PESA PIN. An SMS confirming your successfully deposited fund will be sent to you, Mozzart Bet.

Your MozzartBet account balance will be increased instantly. New customers are awarded a welcome bonus after a successful deposit.

How to Deposit Money on the MozzartBet Using M-PESA Paybill?

You can deposit funds to MozzartBet via M-PESA pay bill. We tested and found that the whole process is simple, here’s a comprehensive guide on depositing using M-PESA.

On the mobile phone, go to the M-PESA app, choose Lipana M-Pesa, and then Paybill. Select enter the business no, and enter the MozzartBet paybill. The M-PESA paybill for MozzartBet is 290059. Press the account number, enter MozzartBet and press the ‘OK’ option Enter the amount you want to deposit and tap “OK.” Make sure your M-PESA account has enough balance to send to the Mozart account. Enter your M-PESA PIN in the appropriate field and tap “OK.” Confirm the details and click “OK.” SMS notification confirming payment will be sent to your phone number. The money will reflect instantly in your Mozzart account balance.

Depositing Into Your MozzartBet at Betting Shop

MozzartBet has agents running betting shops all over the country. To deposit your money into your MozzartBet account, you go to the shop and give the agent the amount you wish to deposit into your betting account.

Then, provide the necessary information. The MozzartBet Kenya agent will credit your account within a minute.

What Are the MozzartBet Deposit Methods?

With MozzartBet, customers can rest assured that they will have adequate options to make MozzartBet deposits. In our MozzartBet review, we found that the two common payment method options here are M-PESA and MozzartBet Betting Shop.

Whichever method you use, transactions are usually processed instantly, and MozzartBet does not charge deposit fees.

M-PESA

M-PESA is an online payment service that has recently become popular in Kenya in the sports betting industry. It’s fast, secure, and easy to use, making it a big hit with online punters rushing to get their bets on.

Several bookmakers, particularly top betting sites like MozzartBet, use the M-PESA service as their deposit and withdrawal method. Due to the popularity of this option, everyone can deposit Kenyan shillings into the sportsbook and withdraw money.

MozzartBet Betting Shop

Another way is by depositing in the Mozzart betting shop. You can view the locations of the betting shops by checking on the provided link.

To deposit, you need to go to the designated MozzartBet betting shop and give cash to be credited to your betting account. Like in MozzartBet withdrawal, this deposit method is also instant, and there are no transaction charges.

Furthermore, you can get a welcome bonus by depositing at a betting shop as a new player. The minimum deposit amount is 20 KES, and the maximum amount is 50,000 KES.

Now, let’s look at the pros and cons of MozzartBet deposit methods. After conducting a thorough investigation, we found the following advantages and disadvantages.

Payment methods Pros Cons M-PESA Convenient and safe payment option Not the best option for high-rollers Mozzartbet Betting Shop This method is instant Shops are not country-wide

What Is the MozzartBet Paybill Number in Kenya?

The Mozzart paybill is one payment number you can use to fund your MozzartBet account.

The paybill number for MozzartBet Kenya is 290059, which punters need to enter into M-PESA while depositing. After successfully depositing the required amount, your account will be credited instantly.

What Are the MozzartBet Deposit Features?

MozzartBet offers its players two common deposit options to Kenya punters, which include M-PESA and MozzartBet Betting Shop.

Like many other betting sites, MozzartBet also has maximum and minimum deposit amounts required.

We have tested the processing speed for each option to give you the right information. Nevertheless, punters can find the fees incurred while depositing in the table below.

M-PESA

Payment Method Minimum Deposit Maximum Deposit Processing Time Fees M-PESA 10 KES 50,000 KES Instant No fees MozzartBet Betting Shop 20 KES 50,000 KES Instant No fees

MozzartBet Deposit Kenya FAQ

Here are the frequently asked questions about MozzartBet deposit methods.

Is it Safe to Deposit Money on MozzartBet?

Yes, all payment methods are safe and secure. Furthermore, the sportsbook is licensed in countries like MGA and Serbia.

The platform is licensed by BCLB of Kenya, which is mandated to license all betting companies.

Can I Deposit Funds Into My MozzartBet Account Using a Currency Other Than The Kenyan Shilling (KES)?

No, Kenyans can only deposit money into their MozzartBet account using KES.

What Are The Deposit Limits on MozzartBet?

The minimum deposit amount is 20 KES if you deposit via M-PESA or Mozzart Shop. At the same time, the maximum amount you can deposit is 50,000 KSH for both payment methods.

Why is my Deposit Not Reflected in the MozzartBet Account?

Cases of deposits not reflecting are not common on this bookmaker’s site. However, in rare cases, there are a few possible reasons.

These issues may include incorrect payment details, insufficient funds, unaccepted payment methods, technical problems, or account verification issues on MozzartBet’s end.

What to do If My Deposit is Not Reflected in the MozzartBet Account?

Suppose your deposit is not reflected in your MozzartBet account! In that case, we advise you to double-check the payment information you previously provided and make sure that all the details are entered correctly.

Also, ensure you have double-checked the pay bill number and amount before confirming the transaction.

If you face further problems, you can get help from MozzartBet customer service. They are available 24/7 to help you with any issues relating to MozzartBet deposits.