MozzartBet Withdrawal Methods | How to Withdraw Funds from MozzartBet?

Do you want to learn about MozzartBet withdrawal methods in Kenya? This guide teaches you how to withdraw from MozzartBet using various methods.

How to Withdraw Money from MozzartBet Kenya?

MozzartBet players can withdraw funds from their betting accounts via M-PESA mobile service, betting shops and SMS withdrawal.

MozzartBet Withdrawal Through M-PESA

To cash out via M-PESA, you need to follow these simple steps, which will take a few seconds to complete:

Visit your MozzartBet account and go to the withdraw section where you will see your account balance. Choose M-PESA as the preferred withdrawal method. Next input the amount to withdraw. Press withdraw to finish the transaction process. The money will be sent immediately to your M-PESA account.

MozzartBet Withdrawal Via SMS

The transaction is done instantly, and you receive M-PESA confirmation SMS. Here is how to withdraw through SMS:

Go to your SMS menu on your phone. Type W#Amount#PIN and send it to 29990. The W refers to the withdrawal command, the amount you want to withdraw, and your MozzartBet account PIN. For example, (W#1000#2020) and send to 29990 to cash out 1000 KES. You will get a confirmation message that you have sent money to the betting site.

How to Withdraw at MozzartBet Kenya Shop?

Pesa Mkononi, a service offered by the betting site, allows customers to withdraw at shops near them.

To withdraw, send an SMS R#Amount#Shop code#PIN to 29990. For example; R#1000#2001#5858, where R stands for the command, and 1000 represents the amount you are withdrawing from the MozzartBet. 2001 is the shop you are withdrawing from 5858, representing MozzartBet Kenya Pin Code. After sending the message, you will get a confirmation SMS from the bookmaker.

The SMS will have a unique payout code, this code must be given to the MozzartBet cashier in Kenya to receive your money.

What Are the MozzartBet Withdrawal Methods?

The analysis we made shows that the operator allows Kenyas to withdraw funds using three options; M-PESA, SMS and MozzartBet shops. Withdrawing using these options is safe, fast and convenient.

M-PESA

Using M-PESA to withdraw your winnings from MozzartBet is more convenient than other options available for Kenyans. With M-PESA, you will pay minimal fees, the transaction is instant, and the money will be in your wallet within no time.

Once a transaction is approved, you will receive a notification from the bookmaker and M-PESA. Our MozzartBet review found that the withdrawal amount fees of between 5 KES and 13 KES will apply depending on the amount you withdraw up to 150,000 KES.

SMS

The betting site lets bettors withdraw their money through SMS. You can withdraw as little as 50 KES and a maximum of 150,000.

We tested this payment option and found that It's easier and faster to withdraw, especially if you don't have the internet to access the website.

MozzartBet Shops Kenya

You may want to visit the MozzartBet shop to place a bet or withdraw money.

Here, you will be welcomed by experienced staff, and a soothing atmosphere. In our research, we discovered that their betting shops are in various towns across the country.

MozzartBet has Pesa Mkononi services to allow instant deposit and withdrawal of funds without additional cost. You must visit a shop with Pesa Mkononi services and withdraw or deposit funds.

Withdrawal Method Pros Cons M-PESA Safe and convenient You must register your Safaricom SIM card SMS You can withdraw without internet access or a smartphone Complicated withdrawal using SMS MozzartBet shops It is fast to withdraw at the shop Inconvenient

What Are the MozzartBet Withdrawal Features?

The good news is that MozzartBet allows you to use some of the most convenient methods of withdrawal, and the best part about it is that the minimum limits are low, and almost all of the methods proceed very fast. Check more about them in the table below:

Withdrawal Method Minimum Withdrawal Maximum Withdrawal Processing Time Fees M-PESA 50 KES 150,000 KES Within 24 hours Between 5 and 13 KES SMS 50 KES 150,000 KES Within 24 hours Depends on the amount MozzartBet shops 50 KES 150,000 KES 15 min Depends on the amount

What Is Our Review of MozzartBet Withdrawal?

Among many platforms in Kenya, the bookmaker stands out for its user-friendly interface and comprehensive betting options. However, for some users, withdrawing their winnings remains confusing.

But it becomes simple once you understand how to do it. We can confirm that this platform offers the best environment for depositing and withdrawing money.

Pros Cons Fast and secure withdrawal options Fewer withdrawal methods Convenient methods for withdrawal Some methods are complicated eg. using SMS

What Are the Potential Issues When Withdrawing Money from MozzartBet?

Here, withdrawals are normally hassle-free and fast, but some issues may arise.

Delays when withdrawing money at the MozzartBet are rare, but they happen sometimes. We have done research on what could be the cause of issues and how to deal with them.

Information not Entered Correctly

The information you entered is incorrect, or your account has insufficient funds. Always double-check the paybill number and the amount of money you wish to withdraw by hitting the confirm button.

Also, ensure your betting account has enough money and your M-PESA account is active.

Another Person's Phone Number

We advise you to use the phone number you used to register your account when withdrawing via SMS or at the MozzartBet shop. Once again, I strongly advise against it, and the bookmaker keeps the right to cancel your request and return funds to your account.

Technical Issues

Technical issues, though rare, can occur, leading to problems. For example, a transaction might occasionally fail due to technical issues on the site or the bank's end.

It would help if you waited a while; your pending withdrawal amount will be processed soon.

MozzartBet Withdrawal Kenya FAQ

Frequently asked questions about MozzartBet withdrawal are discussed in this section.

Is it safe to withdraw money on MozzartBet?

Yes, all payment methods allowed by MozzartBet are safe and secure. The betting site is legal under Kenyan gambling laws and is licensed by the BCLB.

Can I withdraw money using the mobile app?

Yes, you can use a mobile app to withdraw from your account. One key feature of the MozzartBet app is the ability to facilitate fast transactions.

Whether a withdrawal or a deposit, the process is optimised for reliability and speed.

The app's user interface is similar to the browser version so you will have no problem withdrawing through it.

What are the withdrawal limits on MozzartBet?

After carefully reviewing all the information on the platform, our expert found that the lowest amount you can withdraw on MozzartBet is KES 50. So, if you have less than this amount in your account balance, you will have to wager the whole amount or some part of it at a sporting event.

The maximum withdrawal amount you can make at a time on MozzartBet is KES 150,000. This is pretty low, considering other betting sites offer a higher maximum withdrawal on their platforms.

Can I cancel a withdrawal request?

You can only cancel your withdrawal if the request has not yet been approved. For convenience, you can contact customer support if you need to cancel your withdrawal request before the money is released.