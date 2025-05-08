Minnesota United vs Inter Miami Predictions: Visitors Extend Away Form

Expert Minnesota United vs Inter Miami predictions for this MLS fixture. There’s great value in Inter’s highest-scoring half and the halftime result.

+

Minnesota United vs Inter Miami Predictions: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Minnesota United vs Inter Miami

Double chance & totals - Minnesota United/ Inter Miami & Under 3.5 goals 1.99 with BetWinner

First half 1x2 - Draw 2.29 with BetWinner

Inter Miami highest-scoring half - first half 3.55 with BetWinner

Our prediction is a 2-1 win for Inter Miami.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Minnesota United have made a rapid start to the MLS season. They are currently second in the Western Conference, but a whopping seven points behind the leaders, Vancouver Whitecaps.

Eric Ramsay’s men will try to register their first-ever victory against Inter Miami when the Herons visit this upcoming weekend.

While both sides played last Sunday, the visitors were also involved in the CONCACAF Champions Cup semi-final, where they were beaten 5-1 on aggregate by the Western Conference league leaders.

However, Inter’s league form remains strong after 10 games - they’re fourth in the Eastern Conference, only three points adrift from leaders, Columbus Crew.

They’re one of the in-form sides at the moment, while the hosts have slipped up in the last couple of weeks, making for a tantalising fixture in Saint Paul on Saturday night.

Probable Lineups for Minnesota United vs Inter Miami

Minnesota United Expected Lineup: St.Clair, Hlongwane, Boxall, Romero, Diaz, Rosales, Pereyra, Trapp, Lod, Oluwaseyi, Yeboah

Inter Miami Expected Lineup: Ustari, Weigandt, Allen, Lujan, Alba, Allende, Busquets, Bright, Picault, Suarez, Messi

Both Sides Enter MLS in Similar Form

With both teams starting the MLS season in great form, picking a winner may be difficult. The hosts have only suffered one loss in their last 10 league games, which came against the league leaders.

The same can be said for the Herons as they have only lost to Dallas. Interestingly, both sides’ only league defeat this season occurred on the same day at the end of April.

The previous meeting between these teams ended with an Inter Miami victory, although that match was held at the Chase Stadium in Florida.

Our Minnesota United vs Inter Miami predictions indicate the majority of both sides’ league fixtures have produced fewer than 3.5 goals this term.

Only three of the hosts’ 11 games (27%) and four of the visitors' 10 matches (40%) saw more than three goals scored on the day.

Minnesota United vs Inter Miami Betting Tip 1: Double chance & totals - Minnesota United/ Inter Miami & Under 3.5 goals 1.99 with BetWinner

All Even at the Break

The Loons have drawn the last four out of five league matches at the halftime break at the Allianz Field this season.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami have only played four games on the road in the MLS this season, and two of them ended all square after 45 minutes.

Javier Mascherano’s side and Minnesota were level at the break in their previous head-to-head. Inter took control in the second half to secure the three points.

We expect the sides to cancel each other out in the first half.

Minnesota United vs Inter Miami Betting Tip 2: First half 1x2 - Draw 2.29 with BetWinner

Inter Miami's First Half Scoring Surge

Miami have scored 20 goals in 10 games, averaging two goals per match this season. They’ve netted at least once in their last three matches in a row.

It’s worth noting that 13 of their 20 goals arrived before the halftime whistle, accounting for 65% of all their goals.

However, that number significantly rises when they are on the road. Of their seven goals scored on the road, five were struck before the break.

With that in mind, the first half is likely to be their highest-scoring.