Milan vs Feyenoord Predictions: Milan to Clinch the Win

Read our Milan vs Feyenoord predictions for the 2nd leg of this Champions League last 16 playoff. Our expert sees Milan overturning their deficit.

Milan vs Feyenoord Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Milan vs Feyenoord

• Milan to Win at odds of 1.47 with BetWinner

• Over 3.5 Goals at odds of 2.58 with BetWinner

• Both Teams to Score (Yes) at odds of 1.74 with BetWinner

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

There is very little time for form analysis between the first and second leg of this Champions League last 16 playoff between Milan and Feyenoord. The Rossoneri lost the first leg 1-0, but they are just a moment of brilliance away from getting back into the tie.

Milan’s one-goal defeat in Rotterdam was largely due to an inexplicable goalkeeping mistake from Maike Maignan, who gave Feyenoord a lead to defend. They host Verona in Serie A on Saturday, which is one of the easier games they could ask for between Champions League ties.

Sergio Conceicao’s main selection challenge ahead of the second leg will be his attacking options, with Tammy Abraham pushing Santiago Gimenez for a start.

Feyenoord have a tougher weekend test in the Eredivisie, with a trip to NAC Breda, who can be very difficult opponents on home soil.

Interim boss, Pascal Bosschaart, hopes for no fresh injury concerns over the weekend, with an unchanged starting XI expected for the trip to the San Siro.

Probable Lineups for Milan vs Feyenoord

Milan Expected Lineup: Maignan; Walker, Thiaw, Pavlovic, Hernandez, Fofana, Reijnders, Pulisic, Felix, Leao, Gimenez

Feyenoord Expected Lineup: Wellenreuther; Read, Beelen, Hancko, Smal, Moder, Milambo, Timber, Moussa, Ueda, Paixao

Rossoneri to Turn Around This Playoff Tie

Milan have been very reliable in front of their San Siro crowd in Serie A, and we expect their passionate home support to roar them to victory in the second leg of this Champions League playoff tie. Milan have lost just 8% of their home games in 2024/25, with a points per game average of 1.75.

This points per game average has increased to 2.20 in the Champions League this season. Meanwhile, Feyenoord have lost their last three away trips in the Champions League in 2024/25.

There is no doubt that Feyenoord needed a lead to take with them to Italy for the second leg, given their away form. They have conceded 2.50 goals per away game, which will give Sergio Conceicao’s men confidence that chances will come in the return leg.

Milan vs Feyenoord Bet 1: Milan to Win at odds of 1.47 with BetWinner

Feyenoord Unlikely to Take a Defensive Mindset

Feyenoord’s approach in away games in the Dutch Eredivisie shows they are far from timid. They score 2.27 goals per game away from De Kuip and have failed to score in just 9% of their away games this term.

It’s a similar story for them in the Champions League, where they at least get on the scoresheet once (1.17) per away game. Interestingly, the average goals scored in Feyenoord’s Champions League away games this season have amounted to 3.67. That is why we are keen to take on the Over 3.5 Goals odds at a probability of just over 41%.

An early goal in the second leg from either side would turn this tie into an exciting spectacle. If Feyenoord double their advantage, Milan will be forced to take an offensive approach. Should Milan score, the game will be back on level terms, but Feyenoord appear to have just one tactic – to attack.

Milan vs Feyenoord Bet 2: Over 3.5 Goals at odds of 2.58 with BetWinner

Goals Expected at Both Ends of the Pitch

The probability of both teams scoring seems high in this second leg. Out of all three Milan vs Feyenoord predictions, this is the one we are arguably most confident about. In 80% of Milan’s Champions League games at home this season, both teams have got on the scoresheet.

More than two-thirds (67%) of Feyenoord’s away Champions League games this season have also resulted in both teams scoring. That is compared with just 25% of Feyenoord’s home Champions League games ending with both teams scoring. This suggests Feyenoord adopt a much more open approach on their travels.

The fact that this is the second leg of a knockout tie also adds greater intensity. Either side is likely to become desperate and take more risks at some stage of the match.