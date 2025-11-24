Marseille vs Newcastle predictions: Confident Magpies soar in France

Following their victory over Manchester City, the Magpies are expected to add to their strong UCL tally against Les Phocéens.

+

Best bets for Marseille vs Newcastle

Newcastle to win at odds of 2.816 on BetWinner

Both teams to score at odds of 1.60 on BetWinner

Harvey Barnes to score or assist at odds of 2.25 on BetWinner

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Marseille 1-2 Newcastle

Goalscorers Prediction - Marseille: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Newcastle: Nick Woltemade, Harvey Barnes

Marseille have performed very well domestically, keeping pace with Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 after 13 matches. However, their Champions League form has been much worse, and they’ve lost three of their four games. Another defeat would significantly impact their chances of advancing to the play-off round.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United are having the opposite problem. Domestically, their results have been very inconsistent, although they did beat Manchester City over the weekend, while they’re excelling in Europe. They’re sixth in the UCL with only one defeat, and having conceded just twice, they also have one of the best defensive records.

Probable lineups for Marseille vs Newcastle

Marseille expected lineup: Rulli, Weah, Pavard, Balerdi, Emerson, Kondogbia, Hojbjerg, Greenwood, Gomes, Paixao, Aubameyang

Newcastle expected lineup: Pope, Livramento, Botman, Thiaw, Burn, Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton, Murphy, Woltemade, Barnes

Magpies to add to Marseille’s European difficulties

Marseille have a long list of players who are uncertain to play and or definitely out as they prepare to host Newcastle United. Nayef Aguerd might not be available, and the same applies to Hamed Traore and Amir Murillo. Additionally, Amine Gouiri is definitely sidelined, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is in a race for fitness, but is likely to feature.

This situation benefits the Magpies as they aim for another away win, but they’re also not at full strength. Lewis Hall had to leave the field against City, but he is likely alright, and there are concerns regarding Kieran Trippier and Anthony Gordon. However, Yoane Wissa and Will Osula are among the players who will definitely miss this match.

Les Minots enter this game with high confidence, having soundly defeated Nice 5-1 in their most recent league fixture, but Newcastle are a more formidable opponent. Fresh off their victory over Pep Guardiola’s men, Eddie Howe’s men are likely to succeed once again.

Marseille vs Newcastle Bet 1: Newcastle to win at odds of 2.816 on BetWinner

An exciting occasion

Regardless of whether they’re scoring or conceding, OM’s games consistently feature goals. It’s worth noting that 12 of their games this season resulted in over 2.5 goals, and both teams have found the net in eight of those matches. As for Newcastle, both teams have scored in four of their last six, and they’ve conceded 2+ in three consecutive away games.

Therefore, it is reasonable to expect action at both ends, with each side having quality in attack that can punish the other. The hosts have Mason Greenwood, who is in excellent form, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang played extremely well against Nice. For the visitors, Nick Wotemade is a big threat, but he is certainly not the only one.

Roberto De Zerbi’s men have kept several clean sheets at the Stade Vélodrome this season, but the Premier League side are expected to breach their backline. Real Madrid, Sporting Clube de Portugal, and Atalanta have found a way to score against them. Newcastle will back themselves to do the same, even if they can’t prevent them from scoring.

Marseille vs Newcastle Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 1.60 on BetWinner

Newcastle’s man in form

Harvey Barnes is having a very solid season for the men in black and white and has been a crucial player in the UCL. Also, he’s likely considered essential for this fixture, having bagged a brace to secure victory over City. The 27-year-old has recorded four goals and assists in his last three matches.

The likes of Greenwood, Woltemade, and Aubameyang are unsurprisingly the bookies’ favourites to score, but Barnes will fancy himself. Gordon, if fit to play, can be a huge threat and has played well in the UCL. However, it’s the former Leicester City man who is currently enjoying a period of great success.

It’d be no surprise to see him add to his tally of eight G/A when he heads to France. Howe will no doubt be eager to see his excellent form continue.