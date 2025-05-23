Explore our three Man Utd vs Aston Villa predictions for this Premier League clash on Sunday, 25th May at 5.00 pm.

+

Man Utd vs Aston Villa Predictions: Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Man Utd vs Aston Villa

Aston Villa win at odds of 1.70 on BetWinner

Both teams to score in the second half at odds of 2.89 on BetWinner

Morgan Rogers 1+ assist at odds of 4.50 on BetWinner

Aston Villa are expected to beat Man Utd 2-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Aston Villa’s season comes down to this match, as only a win will give them a chance to get into the top five.

This is a game of huge contrast as United have nothing to play for. After their recent Europa League loss, they just want the season to end since it was their last chance to save their season.

Unite could end this campaign as the lowest-ranked side, which would be a new low for them. However, they'll want to sign off on a high note and end their winless league run at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Villa’s mission is simple - win and hope for favours elsewhere. Unai Emery’s side are bidding to get into the Champions League for the second season in a row. They’re in good form and have recently beaten Spurs, who are United’s opponents in the Europa League final.

Probable Lineups for Man Utd vs Aston Villa

Man Utd Expected Lineup: Onana, Maguire, Mazraoui, Shaw, Diallo, Ugarte, Casemiro, Dorgu, Mount, Højlund, Fernandes

Aston Villa Expected Lineup: Martinez, Konsa, Disasi, Torres, Digne, Kamara, Onana, McGinn, Asensio, Rogers, Watkins

Villa to Shine Against Winless United

The stakes couldn’t be much higher for Villa, and that could be enough for them to win. Moreover, they've been in good form recently, winning eight of their last nine league games.

Although that defeat did come on the road, they’ve won four of their last five away league outings. Therefore, they play well in away games. Only two sides in the Premier League have won more away games than them this season.

Villa’s recent record against United isn’t great, but this game is very important for them. United are winless in eight in the league, which is their longest winless run in the Premier League era.

Three of their four Old Trafford league wins since November were against the bottom three sides. The other was against Everton, who were struggling at the time. Therefore, they tend to struggle against better sides.

Man Utd vs Aston Villa Bet 1: Aston Villa to win at odds of 1.70 on BetWinner

Expect Second-Half Action

With so much at stake in this game, it is likely that Villa will push hard in the closing stages. On top of that, their away games usually involve plenty of second-half action. All but one of their away league games this term saw at least one goal after the break.

In fact, 12 of the last 14 Premier League goals Villa have scored away from home came in the second half. Moreover, they’ve scored twice as many away goals in the second half compared to the first, and conceded almost twice as many.

The same goes for United at home as they have both scored and conceded more after half-time than before it. The Red Devils have scored 38% of their Premier League goals after the 75th minute this term. Meanwhile, Villa have netted 41% of theirs after the 60th minute.

Man Utd vs Aston Villa Bet 2: Both teams to score in the second half at odds of 2.89 on BetWinner

Rogers to Spark Villa’s Push for Victory

We expect Unai Emery’s side to attack as much as possible since they must win this game. That opens up a lot of opportunities in the anytime scorer or assist market.

Morgan Rogers is Villa’s main playmaker as he's assisted in his last two Premier League games and helped to create a goal in three of his last five league fixtures. It’s no surprise that he has more Premier League assists than any other Villa player this season (10).

Therefore, given the attacking approach Villa are likely to take, he is at incredibly generous odds.