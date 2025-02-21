Manchester City vs Liverpool Predictions: Reds’ Away Woes Continue

Liverpool visit Man City this weekend aiming to extend their lead at the EPL summit. Our betting expert expects this game to be too far for the Reds.

+

Manchester City vs Liverpool Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Manchester City vs Liverpool

• Manchester City to Win or Draw & Both Teams to Score (Yes) at odds of 2.10 with BetWinner

• Omar Marmoush Anytime Goalscorer at odds of 2.70 with BetWinner

• Over 1.5 Goals (1st Half) at odds of 2.06 with BetWinner

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Manchester City will aim to lay down a marker regarding their top-four hopes this weekend as they prepare to entertain league leaders Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.

City have certainly turned a corner since the festive season, winning five of their eight post-Christmas Premier League fixtures. Nevertheless, inconsistency continues to affect them, with impressive hammerings of Ipswich and Chelsea followed by a 5-1 thrashing at Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola’s men responded well to the embarrassing loss to the Gunners with a 4-0 home win over Newcastle, buoyed by the arrival of new forward Omar Marmoush.

Liverpool’s title push shows no signs of slowing down. Arne Slot’s men haven’t been defeated since 14th September and, despite a packed fixture list, the Reds continue to find ways to win.

They quickly recovered from a last-gasp equaliser in the Merseyside derby at Everton to win 2-1 against Wolves last week. While it wasn’t their best performance, they have proved to be reliable this season.

Probable Lineups for Manchester City vs Liverpool

Manchester City Expected Lineup: Ederson; Lewis, Gvardiol, Dias, Stones, Gonzalez, Gundogan, Savio, Foden, Marmoush, Haaland

Liverpool Expected Lineup: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Konate, van Dijk, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Diaz, Jota

Betting Against the Hectic Reds and Goals at Both Ends

Liverpool’s trip to the Etihad Stadium will be their sixth game in 17 days, with EFL Cup and FA Cup ties crammed in during early February.

Although the Reds have a deep squad to call upon, there’s no doubt this is a testing period for Liverpool to get through.

With City playing a game less in this period, having been knocked out of the EFL Cup, their longer resting period could prove advantageous. That’s why we’re betting against Liverpool in this instance.

Although we are backing City and the Draw in a Double Chance bet, we are also pairing it with a Both Teams to Score (Yes) bet. That’s because City have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 12 meetings with Liverpool.

Manchester City vs Liverpool Bet 1: Manchester City to Win or Draw & Both Teams to Score (Yes) at odds of 2.10 with BetWinner

Marmoush to Shine Again on Home Soil

Omar Marmoush could not have asked for a better start to life at Manchester City. The Egyptian forward scored his first career hat-trick against Newcastle United, scoring three times in 14 first half minutes.

Marmoush’s ruthlessness in front of goal was one of the main reasons why City were prepared to invest £59m to bring him from Eintracht Frankfurt in January.

Playing against his Egyptian international teammate, Mo Salah, Marmoush will be full of confidence and keen to make another big impact. At odds of 2.80 to score anytime, the odds suggest a 35.7% probability, which feels generous considering his display against a Newcastle side that have been in great touch of late.

Manchester City vs Liverpool Bet 2: Omar Marmoush Anytime Goalscorer at odds of 2.70 with BetWinner

High-Octane First Half Anticipated

Looking at City’s average first goal time in home games, it’s well below the league average of 24 minutes, coming in at the 14th minute. They have been notorious for conceding early in home games, with the average time for their first goal conceded standing at the 10th minute.

83% of City’s home games this season have featured two or more goals scored. As for Liverpool, 46% of their away games this term have also had two or more goals scored.

Despite both teams in midweek action, we expect City to start strong and attempt to gain an early advantage. Our Manchester City vs Liverpool predictions suggest a back of two or more first-half goals at odds against seems like a reasonable option.