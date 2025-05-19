Man City vs Bournemouth Predictions: A Close Victory for the Hosts

Explore our three Man City vs Bournemouth predictions for this Premier League clash on Tuesday, May 20th at 9:00 pm.

+

Our betting expert expects a City win and a dominant performance from Pep Guardiola’s side.

Man City vs Bournemouth Predictions: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Man City vs Bournemouth

1x2 - Man City to win 1.48 with BetWinner .

BTTS - Yes 1.58 with BetWinner .

Halftime/ fulltime - Man City/ Man City 2.00 with BetWinner.

We predict Man City to win 2-1.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Man City will be without a major trophy for the first time since the 2016/17 season following their FA Cup loss to Crystal Palace. Moreover, it would be surprising if the former Premier League champions failed to qualify for the Champions League next season.

The good news is that they are in control of their destiny. Four points from their final two league games should squeeze Pep’s men into Europe’s premier club competition, provided those around them flounder.

However, going two games without a win in all competitions is exactly the type of form that could derail their plans for a top-five finish.

Bournemouth still have a chance to bag continental football next season, but they need Chelsea to win the Conference League and also finish sixth or seventh. Therefore, that eighth place becomes eligible for the third-tier European competition.

However, three wins in their last 13 outings will be a concern for Andoni Iraola. They know that City will be eager to bounce back, but their 2-1 win in the reverse fixture at the Vitality Stadium earlier this season should give them a slice of confidence.

Probable Lineups for Man City vs Bournemouth

Man City Expected Lineup: Ederson; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly; Gonzalez, Gundogan; Savinho, De Bruyne, Marmoush; Haaland

Bournemouth Expected Lineup: Kepa; Smith, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez; Cook, Adams; Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier; Evanilson

City to Extend a Record

Aside from their FA Cup final defeat at the weekend, Man City are on an eight game winning streak in the Premier League.

Their last league defeat was at the start of March against Nottingham Forest, and with so much on the line in their final two games, they are expected to win on Tuesday night.

City have won all seven of their home league head-to-heads with Bournemouth. We can also rely on their historical sign-offs for clarity since it’s their last league game at the Etihad for the term.

Guardiola’s men have won 10 of their 11 final Premier League fixtures at home and drawn once, and they’re on a run of four home victories. This suggests they could extend their end-of-season record.

Man City vs Bournemouth Betting Tip 1: 1x2 - Man City to win 1.48 with BetWinner.

Shaky Rear Guard

Despite City’s strong attacking record, their defence is a concern. They’ve scored 40 of their 67 league goals in front of their fans and conceded 22 times in those 18 games.

On top of that, 61% of their Premier League matches at the Etihad saw goals at both ends. It’s also worth noting that the Sky Blues have scored at least twice across their last eight home meetings against Bournemouth.

Meanwhile, the Cherries have been surprisingly more efficient on the road, scoring 34 times compared to 21 away. They’ve also conceded 27 goals in 18 games at an average of 1.50 goals per game.

Since both teams have scored in 78% of their away fixtures this season, this game could have the same outcome.

Man City vs Bournemouth Betting Tip 2: BTTS - Yes 1.58 with BetWinner.

Fourth Time’s the Charm

Man City will likely dominate the Cherries before halftime and secure three points for their fans.

They have led in 10 of their 18 games (56%) at the Etihad this season. Meanwhile, Bournemouth have lost at halftime in eight of their 18 away fixtures, despite their six wins and four draws.

The Cityzens tend to dominate the South Coast outfit in Manchester. In fact, the home side won both at halftime and fulltime in the last three league matches at this ground, so we can expect a similar outcome this week.