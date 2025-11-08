Manchester City vs Liverpool predictions: City to win an end-to-end classic

Both sides know that they must win to keep pace with league leaders Arsenal. Who will emerge victorious at the Etihad Stadium?

Best bets for Man City vs Liverpool

Man City to Win at odds of 1.98 with 1xBet

Over 3.5 Goals at odds of 2.15 with 1xBet

Erling Haaland (Player to Have 4+ Shots) at odds of 2.00 with 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction – Man City 3-2 Liverpool

Goalscorers prediction – Man City: Haaland x2, Cherki – Liverpool: Ekitike, Salah

A fascinating contest between second-placed Manchester City and third-placed Liverpool will take place on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium. City have won four of their last five games, while Liverpool have lost four of their last five matches.

City are seemingly building up momentum, which is largely due to the solidity of Donnarumma in goal, Rodri’s return to fitness, and Haaland’s goalscoring form. The Norwegian talisman has now scored 13 goals in ten Premier League games this season and five goals in four Champions League matches.

They scored 20 goals in their first 10 matches of 2025/26 to establish themselves as the league's top scorers, conceding only eight goals in that run. Their European success has improved the squad’s confidence, too. They’ve remained unbeaten in the league phase, winning three and drawing one.

Liverpool ended a four-game losing streak in the Premier League last week. Their win over Aston Villa was vital, as they were knocked out of the Premier League. They built on this with a historic 1-0 home win over Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

Reds boss Arne Slot was likely pleased with back-to-back clean sheets. Andrew Robertson’s return at full back appears to have added some stability to the Reds’ back four. However, Manchester City are a different proposition. Their attacking threats from both flanks, as well as the imposing central focal point of Haaland, make them a formidable force.

Probable lineups for Man City vs Liverpool

Man City expected lineup: Donnarumma; O’Reilly, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, Rodri, Gonzalez, Cherki, Doku, Foden, Haaland

Liverpool expected lineup: Mamardashvili; Robertson, Bradley, van Dijk, Konate, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Salah, Ekitike

City to derail Liverpool’s title hopes

Although Liverpool are unbeaten in their last four games against City and they’ve won back-to-back games, this match is likely to result in a home win. City have scored 13 of their league goals at home this season, proving that they are an irresistible attacking force at the Etihad.

City have scored first in eight of their last 10 matches. If they break the deadlock against Liverpool, it could be a long afternoon for the Reds. Moreover, Slot’s men have conceded first in seven of their last nine games, so it’s a likely scenario based on current form.

Nevertheless, Pep Guardiola’s men haven’t kept a clean sheet in their last 13 clashes with Liverpool. So, the Reds are unlikely to lose without scoring. However, a high-scoring win by a one-goal margin is the most likely outcome.

Man City vs Liverpool Bet 1: Man City to Win at odds of 1.98 with 1xBet

End-to-end contest expected

Four of the last eight meetings between City and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium have featured four or more goals. The betting markets indicate that there is less than a 50% probability of this happening on Sunday afternoon. In fact, they suggest that there is only a 45.45% chance of four or more goals being scored.

Although Liverpool have improved their defence in their last two games, they still seem fragile at the back. It’s up to the Premier League’s top scorers to exploit those weaknesses and increase the pressure on Arne Slot.

City scored four goals at the Etihad on Tuesday night in their 4-1 win over Borussia Dortmund. They’ve also scored three goals against high-flying Bournemouth and five goals against newly promoted Burnley. Over 3.5 goals seems like a very realistic outcome given Liverpool have a strong frontline as well.

Man City vs Liverpool Bet 2: Over 3.5 Goals at odds of 2.15 with 1xBet

Backing Haaland to pepper Mamardashvili’s goal

Erling Haaland has been in excellent goalscoring form lately. So much so that the betting markets have removed all potential value on backing him to score anytime.

However, the Norwegian has averaged 4.51 shots per game so far this season. There is a 52.63% probability of him registering four or more shots against Liverpool, making this the value bet from this trio of Man City vs Liverpool predictions.

With goals likely at both ends, Haaland is likely the primary goal threat for City. He is in the 99th percentile for shots taken and shots on target in the Premier League this season. He’s also converting almost a third (30.23%) of his shots into goals.