Lyon vs Man Utd Predictions: French Side Pull Off Stunning Upset

We’ve got Lyon vs Man Utd predictions for this Europa League quarter-final clash. Our expert predicts Lyon will be the surprise victors.

+

Lyon vs Man Utd Predictions: Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Lyon vs Man Utd

Lyon to win at odds of 2.63 on 1xBet

Lyon over 1.5 goals at odds of 2.23 on 1xBet

HT result - Draw at odds of 2.13 on 1xBet

Lyon are expected to beat Man Utd 2-1.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

It’s a quick transition from domestic action to the Europa League quarter-finals for Lyon and Man Utd.

Lyon are still in the hunt for a top-four finish in Ligue 1. Man Utd, meanwhile, are staring down the barrel of a bottom-half finish in the Premier League.

Lyon come into this clash on the back of a huge victory against Lille at the weekend. That win massively boosted their European aspirations. They’ve won six of their last seven games in all competitions. That includes a thumping 7-1 aggregate win over FCSB in the Europa League last 16.

Things aren’t nearly as positive for Man Utd. Their Premier League season has been simply tragic, and their only realistic route into European competition next season is by winning this competition. The one positive? They remain unbeaten in this competition so far this season.

Probable Lineups for Lyon vs Man Utd

Lyon Expected Lineup: Perri, Maitland-Niles, Clinton Mata, Niakhate, Tagliafico, Matic, Tessmann, Cherki, Almada, Tolisso, Lacazette

Man Utd Expected Lineup: Onana, Mazraoui, Lindelof, Yoro, Dalot, Ugarte, Casemiro, Shaw, Fernandes, Zirkzee, Garnacho

Lyon Secure First-Leg Advantage

The bookmakers’ odds show a near-equal contest between the two sides, with Lyon marginally favoured.

However, given the contrast in form, you’d expect there to be a bigger gulf in price. Lyon’s price seems rather generous given their solid form. They’ve won six of their last seven games in all competitions. For contrast, Man Utd’s last six wins came over the course of 14 games.

Lyon have won four games in a row at home, including a commanding 4-0 win over FCSB in the Europa League last 16. They’ve lost just one of their 13 home games dating back to late October. The only team to beat them in that time was PSG.

Man Utd are a notable step down in quality from PSG, so a Lyon win seems to offer great value. United have struggled on the road of late too. They’ve won only one of their last five away games. Even that was against Championship-bound Leicester.

Lyon vs Man Utd Bet 1: Lyon to win at odds of 2.63 on 1xBet

Lyon Among the Goals

Lyon have certainly not been shy in front of goal in the Europa League this season. With 23 goals scored, they’ve only exceeded this tally in two previous major European campaigns – 29 in 2004/05 and 28 in 2016/17. They netted seven across their last-16 tie with FCSB.

They’ve been prolific in all competitions of late, netting 2+ goals in their last 11 games in all competitions. Moreover, seven of their 10 games in the Europa League this season have seen them net over 1.5 goals.

United may have to field a makeshift back line once again. Harry Maguire walked off in the 60th minute, seemingly due to another injury. Lyon appear well-positioned to exploit any mistakes in a makeshift United defence.

Lyon vs Man Utd Bet 2: Lyon over 1.5 goals at odds of 2.23 on 1xBet

A Slow-Burning Clash

Despite Lyon’s typically fiery approach, this game may take a while to get going. Neither side will be particularly keen to push forward, as nothing will be decided in the first 45 minutes of the first leg.

As a result, both sides could adopt a cautious strategy early on and gradually ease into the match. This slow start is nothing new for Lyon, who have seen six of their last nine games stand level at half-time.

Manchester United’s last seven games in the Europa League have all been level after 45 minutes. Two of the last three competitive meetings between these two also stood level at the break.