Liverpool vs PSV predictions: A slight reprieve for the Reds

Our betting expert expects Liverpool’s gloomy patch to continue. However, they should be good enough to avoid defeat against the Dutch champions.

Best bets for Liverpool vs PSV

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.57 on BetWinner

Anytime goalscorer - Guus Til at odds of 3.70 on BetWinner

1x2 - Draw at odds of 5.90 on BetWinner

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Liverpool 2-2 PSV

Goalscorers prediction: Liverpool: Cody Gakpo, Mo Salah, PSV: Guus Til, Ricardo Pepi

Liverpool’s Premier League campaign has taken a wrong turn as the club continues to make history for the wrong reasons. Last weekend’s 3-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest was a bitter pill to swallow.

It was the first time since 1965 that the Reds had suffered back-to-back league defeats by a margin of three goals or more. This was also their sixth loss in seven Premier League matches.

The result leaves them 11th in the standings. The Champions League offers some relief, as they’ve generally been up to par in this competition. Wins against both Madrid clubs have set things up nicely for a top-eight finish, with just four more games to play.

That said, losing their remaining UCL matches could seriously dent their hopes of automatic qualification. With the investment made in the transfer window, Arne Slot is under intense pressure.

PSV, meanwhile, are having another spectacular domestic season. The 12-time Eredivisie champions have lost just one of their 13 matches. As a result, they occupy first place, six points ahead of the chasing pack. They appear set for their 13th league title.

The Champions League has been solid as well. With just one defeat from their four games, PSV sit 18th in the standings. They are well positioned for progression to the knockout phase. Furthermore, they have been comfortable on the road, drawing both of their away fixtures.

Probable lineups for Liverpool vs PSV

Liverpool expected lineup: Alisson, Szoboslai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez, MacAllister, Gravenberch, Jones, Salah, Isak, Gakpo

PSV expected lineup: Kovar, Dest, Schouten, Gasiorowski, Salah-Eddinem, Saibari, Mauro Junior, Veerman, Man, Til, Perisic

Reds’ defensive struggles hand the visitors a chance

Both teams know how to find the net. They’ve both netted nine times in this competition, averaging 2.25 goals per game. Liverpool have conceded exactly four goals in that run, averaging one concession per match.

The visitors have a higher average in that regard. They’ve shipped seven goals in four matches (1.75 per match). Peter Bosz’s charges have a record of scoring at least once in 16 of their previous 17 UCL group or league phase fixtures.

The Boeren have also seen both teams score in their last 10 UCL games in a row. With Liverpool struggling defensively, the Dutch side can have success here. Interestingly, none of Liverpool’s last five saw both teams score.

However, the Reds have conceded a grand total of 11 goals in their five most recent outings. This should boost the Dutch champions’ confidence.

A long list of attacking options

There’s no shortage of attacking talent on display in this fixture. Ricardo Pepi has been impressive in the UCL for PSV. He notched up five goal involvements in the last four matches (three goals, two assists). Also, he scored against Liverpool last season, but he’s largely featured from the bench.

The visitors’ main threat is Guus Til. The Dutchman is yet to score in this competition this season, but he is the starting striker for a reason. Til has scored nine league goals in 13 games for PSV.

Four of them came in his last two appearances. This includes a hat-trick against AZ Alkmaar in the final game before the international break.

Liverpool could add another negative record to their tally

Although Liverpool have struggled to string together victories recently, they still enter this fixture as firm favourites. However, they’re unsettled at the moment, and PSV could take advantage. Furthermore, Slot’s record against this opposition is poor, as he lost a joint career-high of four managerial games.

PSV will also take encouragement from their 3-2 victory against the Reds at the same stage of the competition last season. The visitors are undefeated in their last 15 games. They have only lost three of their previous 17 UCL league/group phase games.

A positive result at Anfield is well within reach on Wednesday night. However, they have won just once in their last 14 European ties away to English opposition. That’s why a draw is most likely here.

If the Dutch outfit can secure a point, it will be Liverpool’s first stalemate across their last 30 European group/league phase matches. Considering how many unwanted records they’re breaking, backing a draw could be a smart move.