Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Predictions: The Reds to Lift the Trophy

Explore Liverpool vs Crystal Palace predictions for the final league match on Sunday evening. There is value in BTTS and totals markets.

+

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Predictions: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

1x2 - Liverpool 1.40 with 1xBet

BTTS - Yes 1.59 with 1xBet

Totals - Under 3.5 Goals 1.83 with 1xBet

We predict Liverpool to win 2-1.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

It’s clear that Liverpool have slipped into vacation mode after they’ve won their 20th league title this season.

Arne Slot took his team away from the training ground to spend some time in Dubai and Ibiza. The trip also served as a farewell party for Trent Alexander-Arnold. Although the Dutch coach had reasons for the early holiday, his side were beaten 3-2 in a come-from-behind win for Brighton on Monday night.

Moreover, they haven’t won any of their last three games ahead of the final, where they will get a chance to lift the Premier League trophy in front of their fans.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace head into this match following their FA Cup win over Manchester City, where they secured their first major trophy ever. They have nothing more to play for in the league this season because they are safely in mid-table.

Since both teams are in a happy mood, it is unclear which eleven players we see at the start of the match as well as how much effort they put in.

Probable Lineups for Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Liverpool Expected Lineup: Allison; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gavenberch, Szoboslai; Salah, Elliot, Gakpo; Diaz

Crystal Palace Expected Lineup: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell; Sarr, Eze; Nketiah

A Tough Task for Palace

After their previous league title victory during the pandemic, Liverpool look to give their home fans the party they deserve.

There’s no doubt that Arne Slot’s men want to finish on a high and secure their final three points of the season. They’ve only lost against Nottingham Forest at Anfield early on in the season.

Beating Liverpool is a tough ask for any team, let alone a side coming off an FA Cup triumph.

The league champions have defeated Palace in two of the last three league matches. However, Oliver Glasner’s side take courage from the fact they’re unbeaten in their last two visits here, with one win and a draw.

The same fixture ended in a 1-0 win for the London outfit last season, a result that stopped Liverpool’s title hopes at that time.

Although both teams have been successful this season, the Reds are likely to seal the deal on Sunday.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Betting Tip 1: 1x2 - Liverpool 1.40 with 1xBet

Liverpool’s Recent Defensive Struggles

The league champions boast the best offence in the division, as they’ve found the net 85 times. Moreover, they average 2.28 goals at Anfield and have a relatively strong defence.

Meanwhile, their opponents have scored in 61% of Liverpool’s home league matches, a statistic that will encourage the visiting party.

Palace have scored 26 goals in their 18 away fixtures, with an average of 1.44 goals per game. Half of their league matches on the road saw both teams score.

On top of that, Liverpool’s last four games produced goals at both ends. Since this is the last match of the season for these clubs, it is likely that both teams score.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Betting Tip 2: BTTS - Yes 1.59 with 1xBet

A Scrappy Affair

While we expect both teams to score, end-of-season matches can either feature many goals, or turn into a scrappy affair in which teams struggle to find their rhythm.

The fact that both these sides secured silverware to place in their respective trophy rooms, we may witness a patchy performance. Also, it’s worth to note that all five of their most recent head-to-heads produced fewer than 3.5 goals.

The last time their match saw over 3.5 goals was in 2022. Liverpool have seen 56% of all the games in this season end with less than 3.5 goals.

Meanwhile, the Eagles have ended 72% of their games, except the recent match against Wolves, with fewer than 3.5 goals.