Liverpool vs Everton Predictions: Reds' Revenge in League Title Hunt

It’s Liverpool vs Everton in the Premier League this week, and the Reds are out for revenge. Our expert thinks they’ll get it at the Toffees’ expense.

+

Liverpool vs Everton Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Liverpool vs Everton

Liverpool or draw and over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.50 on BetWinner

Both teams to score at odds of 2.04 on BetWinner

Mo Salah to score and Liverpool to win at odds of 2.749 on BetWinner

Liverpool should claim a 2-1 win over Everton at Anfield.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Our Liverpool vs Everton predictions indicate things couldn’t have gone much worse for Liverpool before the international break. One minute they were competing for a treble, the next they were out of the Champions League and League Cup. However, they are unbeaten in 25 Premier League games and have one hand on the trophy.

Everton, meanwhile, have put together a streak of their own under David Moyes. They’re without defeat in nine league matches and find themselves in 15th place. While top-flight safety isn’t mathematically confirmed yet, it's not far away, and they’ve proven hard to beat of late.

Probable Lineups for Liverpool vs Everton

Liverpool Expected Lineup: Alisson, Quansah, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Nunez

Everton Expected Lineup: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, Harrison, Doucoure, Alcaraz, Beto

Liverpool Should Return to Normal Service

Arne Slot’s men may have faced setbacks outside the Premier League, but they remain strong in the league. They’ve won four in a row at Anfield, scoring 11, and haven’t lost at home since September. They’ll be desperate to continue that form against their bitter rivals this week.

The Toffees haven’t picked up many wins recently, but they also haven’t lost many. You have to go back to mid-January to find their last league defeat, and they’ve scored in every game since. If the Reds are still reeling from their CL and cup defeats, Moyes’ side will sense an opportunity.

It’s only a few weeks since these two sides last faced off, and that game ended with four goals between them. However, potential injuries to Alisson, Ryan Gravenberch and Vitali Mykolenko are worth considering, and a tight game is expected.

Liverpool vs Everton Bet 1: Liverpool or draw and over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.50 on BetWinner

Everton Can Find the Net

The Reds are deservedly favourites for this one, but Everton will look for any weaknesses in their defence. Moyes’ side have scored in nine consecutive Premier League games and got 17 goals along the way. They’ve had eight different scorers in that time period.

A total of 25 Premier League matches have gone by since Liverpool failed to score in one. Therefore, a clean sheet for the Toffees would come as a surprise, but they’ll feel confident of breaking down their rivals. Their chances of doing so increase if Iliman Ndiaye and Dwight McNeil can get back in the mix.

Both players were back in training last week, but it remains to see how much - or even if - they will feature at Anfield. Both teams have scored in five of Liverpool’s last nine across all competitions - for Everton, it’s seven in 10.

Liverpool vs Everton Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 2.04 on BetWinner

Mo Salah Thrives Against the Toffees

Not many teams will be eager to play against Mo Salah right now, but Everton have extra reason to fear him. In his 12 games against the Toffees so far, Salah has scored eight and assisted two - including one of each the last time they met.

The Egyptian has only failed to score in three of his 11 league outings since the turn of the year. He may not have been able to get things going against PSG or Newcastle United, but Everton should fear him. Slot’s side will be out for revenge given the nature of their draw in February, and Salah is their destroyer-in-chief.

There’s been a winner in eight of the last 12 Merseyside derbies, and Liverpool are desperate to put March behind them with three big points.