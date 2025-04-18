Leicester vs Liverpool Predictions: Reds to Relegate the Foxes

Arne Slot is on the brink of a huge achievement at Anfield. Our expert’s Leicester vs Liverpool predictions suggest the Foxes won’t halt their march.

+

Leicester vs Liverpool Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Leicester vs Liverpool

Both teams to score - no - at odds of 1.856 on BetWinner

Liverpool to score over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.88 on BetWinner

Mo Salah as anytime goalscorer at odds of 1.909 on BetWinner

We’re going for a 3-0 Liverpool win over Leicester.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The fact that actually scoring a goal was seen as such an achievement at the weekend says a lot about Leicester City’s form. Prior to the 2-2 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion, they had failed to find the net in seven games - and lost nine in a row. Defeat in this one would confirm their Premier League relegation.

Liverpool, meanwhile, got over their brief dip in form with a win over West Ham United, and they could potentially clinch the title this weekend. They’ve won five of their last six league matches, scoring 12 goals along the way, and are heavy favourites at King Power Stadium.

Probable Lineups for Leicester vs Liverpool

Leicester Expected Lineup: Hermansen, Justin, Okoli, Faes, Kristiansen, Ndidi, Soumare, Buonanotte, El Khannouss, Mavididi, Vardy

Liverpool Expected Lineup: Alisson, Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Jota

Leicester’s Blunt Attack

Leicester’s draw with Brighton ended a 13-hour Premier League goal drought and brought an end to their lengthy losing streak. While the performance showed spirit and the goals were welcomed, it's unlikely to change their fate.They’ve not scored enough, and conceded too many - and that usually sends you down.

The fact that 38-year-old Jamie Vardy remains their top scorer in 2024/25 is telling, and he’s only got seven this season. Others haven’t stepped up in the top-flight, and they’re up against the second-best defence in the division.

Liverpool have conceded only 31 goals all season in the league. While five of them have come in the last four matches, Virgil van Dijk and Co. will be confident of another clean sheet here. The Reds have lost just one of their last 18 away games in the PL.

Leicester vs Liverpool Bet 1: Both teams to score - no - at odds of 1.856 on BetWinner

Liverpool Can be Ruthless

No team in England’s top-flight has scored more than Liverpool in 2024/25 - and it’s not even close. Slot’s men scored their 73rd and 74th in the win over West Ham, which put them at least 12 above the following pack. They'll be eager to take on a defence with no clean sheets since October.

The visitors haven’t scored more than two in recent games, but that changes against the relegation battlers. Against teams currently in the bottom six, they've scored 3+ goals six times, and 63% of their games have featured over 2.5 goals overall. It’s hard to see how they won’t be too strong for the hosts.

Add in the fact that, mathematically, they could win the league in Leicester, and there’s an even greater incentive. It’d take an away win, and for Arsenal to lose to Ipswich, but stranger things have happened.

Leicester vs Liverpool Bet 2: Liverpool to score over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.88 on BetWinner

Mo Salah is Due a Goal

Mo Salah hasn’t scored in three Premier League games, and incredibly, it’s the first time we’re saying that this season. There have only been 10 matches where he has not scored in, and only six where he didn’t contribute to a goal. It’s no wonder he’s being mentioned in the Ballon d’Or conversation.

The Egyptian found the back of the net against Leicester last time out, and you’d back him to do so again this weekend. He’s chasing his second 30-goal league campaign - his first since his debut Liverpool season in 2017/18. It’s a milestone he’ll be desperate to reach.

With Erling Haalan injured, and Alexander Isak seven behind him, the Golden Boot is already his. However, four more would take him into the Premier League’s top four of all time, overtaking both Sergio Aguero and Andy Cole. He’s not doing badly for a ‘one season wonder’.