Kenya vs Gabon Predictions: Gabon to Push for World Cup Qualification

We’ve got Kenya vs Gabon predictions in their battle for World Cup qualification. Our expert predicts under three goals with Gabon winning the match.

+

Kenya vs Gabon Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Kenya vs Gabon

Gabon to Win at odds of X on BetWinner

Both Teams Not to Score at odds of X on BetWinner

Under 2.5 Goals at odds of X on BetWinner

Gabon are expected to win 0-2 against Kenya.

New to BetWinne ? Learn all about the BetWinner promo code

Haven't joined BetWinner yet? Explore our comprehensive BetWinner registration guide.

Discover the top welcome bonuses available in Kenya.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Kenya are currently in fourth place in Group F of the CAF World Cup qualifiers. They have won just one match and drawn three times in their five qualification games.

In their most recent game, they fought back to draw 3-3 with Gambia after trailing 2-0.

As for Gabon, their form over the last three international breaks has been solid. Between September and November, they won three out of six games and only lost twice, both to Morocco in African Cup of Nations qualifying.

Prior to Ivory Coast’s game against Burundi, Gabon were top of Group F in the qualifiers following a 3-0 victory over Seychelles.

Probable Lineups for Kenya vs Gabon

Kenya Expected Lineup: Bwire, Onyango, Anyembe, Omurwa, Ouma, Odada, Akuma, Omondi, Ogam, Ayunga, Odihambo

Gabon Expected Lineup: Mbaia, Oyono, Moucketou, Appindangoye, Ekomie, Lemina, Kanga, Bitebhie, Bouanga, Aubameyang, Allevinah

Gabon Eye Success in World Cup Qualifiers

Gabon are expected to continue their impressive form in this fixture. The away side have won four of their last six, while keeping a clean sheet in five of these matches. Gabon cruised past bottom of the group Seychelles 3-0 in their last World Cup qualifying match.

Meanwhile, Kenya have hit a dry spell as they haven’t won a competitive game in their last six attempts. Excluding friendlies, Kenya haven’t won a home game since November 2021. They have now gone five competitive home games without victory.

The last time these two teams met, Gabon emerged victorious with a 2-1 win on home soil, and Thierry Mouyouma’s side could do the same in the reverse fixture.

Kenya vs Gabon Bet 1: Gabon to Win at odds of X on BetWinner

Kenya Set for Another Goalless Match?

Even though Kenya netted three past Gambia in their last fixture, they have been struggling to find the net. While their recent scoring offers some hope, this isn’t a regular occurrence for the home side.

Before their last game, Kenya had failed to score in five out of their previous nine matches. Considering Gabon’s recent defensive record, that could continue in this fixture.

The away side have kept a clean sheet in five of their last six games, with the only exception being a loss to Morocco, the highest-ranked African nation according to FIFA.

Even though Kenya found the net three times in their last encounter, Gabon’s defensive record is considerably better than Gambia’s. This will make it tough for Benni McCarthy’s side to score.

Kenya vs Gabon Bet 2: Both Teams Not to Score at odds of X on BetWinner



Two Goals or Fewer in This Match

Although both teams’ recent results may suggest otherwise, such scorelines are not common in their fixtures.

Prior to their 3-3 draw away to Gambia, Kenya had gone five consecutive matches with two or fewer goals scored. There were under three goals featured in their last six home games, and three of the matches ended 0-0.

Similarly, before their 3-0 victory over Seychelles, ranked 201st by FIFA, Gabon had seen two or fewer goals scored in four of their last five matches.

Four out of the last five away matches that Gabon went on to win had two or fewer goals scored in total.

Considering Kenya’s poor scoring form and the overall lack of goal-scoring threats from both teams, it’s highly likely this fixture will result in two or fewer goals.