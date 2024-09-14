Kakamega Homeboyz vs Mathare United: The Slum Boys to fall again

Mathare United are tasked against Kakamega Homeboyz on Sunday at Mumias Sports Complex in the second match of the FKF Premier League tie.

Best Bets for Kakamega Homeboyz vs Mathare United

Kakamega Homeboyz to register their first win of the season against Mathare United with around 51% win probability.

At least three goals are to be scored in the match between Kakamega Homeboyz and Mathare United, with over 2.5 goals with around 83% probability.

We are tipping Kakamega Homeboyz to secure a 2-1 victory over the newly promoted Mathare United on Sunday evening.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Kakamega Homeboyz were shocked in their opening fixture of the current campaign as they suffered a 3-0 loss to the newbies Mara Sugar. On the other hand, Mathare United were also hammered as they were thrashed 4-0 by AFC Leopards, the biggest defeat of the Kenyan Premier League matchday one.

In the last six matches, Mathare have had a better record, winning four while losing twice in all competitions. For Homeboyz, they’ve managed only two wins, losing three while forcing a single draw.

In the head-to-head clashes, Mathare United has lost nine of their last 17 matches they’ve faced Kakamega Homeboyz in the domestic league.

Kakamega Homeboyz to register their first win of the season

Homeboyz might have lost their opening match to Mara, but they have a good record against Mathare United. Ken Kenyatta’s men haven’t lost any match to the Slum Boys in their last six encounters, winning five while settling for a single draw.

In their most recent encounter, Kakamega Homeboyz registered a 1-0 victory. While playing at home, Homeboyz have won all their last two matches, beating both Nzoia United and Muranga Seal by a solitary goal.

No clean sheet for both Kakamega Homeboyz and Mathare United

In the last six encounters in all competitions, a clean sheet has been kept just once, a match that ended with a 1-0 scoreline in favour of Kakamega Homeboyz. In the last six matches, Mathare United has kept only two clean sheets as well as Homeboyz.

As per the history, these teams have been conceding hence we expect both of them to see the back of the net in their upcoming encounter.

Goals, Kakamega Homeboyz vs Mathare United to produce at least 3

Both teams conceded more than two goals over the weekend, with Mathare shipping in 4 while Kakamega Homeboyz saw the ball at the back of the net three times.

In the last ten matches between the two teams, only twice the pair has failed to produce more than two goals. We expect the weekend’s clash to have more than two goals hence our prediction of Over 2.5 market to be produced.