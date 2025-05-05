Inter vs Barcelona Predictions: Barca Edge Thrilling Tie

We’ve got Inter vs Barcelona predictions for this Champions League semi-final clash. Our expert expects Barca will edge a close tie.

Inter vs Barcelona Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Inter vs Barcelona

Barcelona win at odds of 2.24 on 1xBet

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.61 on 1xBet

Lamine Yamal anytime goalscorer at odds of 3.00 on 1xBet

Barcelona are expected to beat Inter Milan 3-2.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Inter Milan and Barcelona paused their respective title pushes to focus on this Champions League semi-final. The first leg ended in a 3-3 draw. Nerazzuri are trying to catch-up to Napoli in Serie A, while Barcelona are on top of La Liga.

Inter finally ended a five-match winless run by beating Verona 1-0. They also ended their winless three-game run at the San Siro. Now, they aim to reach the Champions League final for the second time in three seasons.

Barcelona had to recover from 1-0 behind to beat already-relegated Real Valladolid 2-1 last weekend. Most of their key men came rested in this clash in this match. They’ve only lost one game in 2025.

Probable Lineups for Inter vs Barcelona:

Inter Milan Expected Lineup: Sommer, Bisseck, Acerbi, Bastoni, Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Martinez, Thuram

Barcelona Expected Lineup: Szczęsny, Garcia, Cubarsi, Martinez, Martin, Pedri, De Jong, Olmo, Yamal, Torres, Raphinha

Barca to Reach the Final

Although their first leg match ended in a 3-3 draw and is among the best games in Champions League history, there will have to be a winner.

It’s hard to look past Barcelona winning. So far, they’ve won 24 out of 30 games in 2025. Also, they’ve won four of their last five away Champions League games and only lost against Dortmund in the last round after their progression was all but assured.

They should be rested as coach Hansi Flick rested almost his entire XI at the weekend.

On top of that, Barca have the H2H advantage as they have six victories across 13 meetings, while Inter have only two.

Also, the Catalan club have won three of their last six games in Italy and lost only once. Inter’s form has been inconsistent recently, barely beating Verona.

Flick has a positive W2, D1 record against Inter’s coach, Simone Inzaghi, as well.

Inter vs Barcelona Bet 1: Barcelona win at odds of 2.24 on 1xBet

Expect Goals Again

Barcelona are one of the most prolific sides in Champions League history, so expect them to score often.However, their first leg is proof that they tend to concede plenty, as well. A whopping 15 of Barca’s last 16 Champions League games saw over 2.5 goals.

Also, both teams have scored in 13 of those games. There is little value in backing one or the other, but the two do typically come as a pair. Barca are fallible on the road. They’ve conceded over 2 goals in six of their last seven Champions League away games. However, they’ve also scored 19 across them, as well.

Inter’s last three home games in this competition also saw over 2.5 goals. The last two of those also saw both teams score. Their defense was solid earlier in the competition, but they’ve been more vulnerable recently. That could mean that this will be another high-scoring match. Nerazzuri’s last four games in the competition saw both teams score and over 2.5 goals.

Inter vs Barcelona Bet 2: Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.61 on 1xBet

Yamal Lights up Semi-Finals

Lamine Yamal was one of the stars of the first leg. His performance had fans talking about him as a future Ballon d’Or candidate. However, most of the attention in Barca’s attack has been on Raphinha and the currently injured Robert Lewandwski.

Lamal has gone under the radar in goal scoring terms. He feels a little overpriced to get on the scoresheet, just as he did in the first leg. Barca have played against Italian teams twice this season, and Yamal scored in both games.

If he wants to be a Ballon d’Or candidate, then he needs to step up. He isn’t overly prolific, but eight of his last nine goals for Barcelona came in cup competitions.