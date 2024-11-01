Gor Mahia vs Muranga Seal: K'Ogalo to bounce back

Gor Mahia will return to action this weekend at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos on Saturday against Muranga Seal in the FKF Premier League encounter.

Best Bets for Gor Mahia vs Muranga Seal

Gor Mahia to get back to winning ways at odds of @TBA at 1xBet.

At least two goals to be scored in the match between Gor Mahia vs Muranga Seal, Over 1.5 goals @TBA odds at 1xBet.

Gor Mahia vs Muranga Seal, Bet 3, Over 1.5 @TBA odds on 1xBet.

We are tipping Gor Mahia to secure a 2-0 victory over visiting Muranga Seal on Saturday evening.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Gor Mahia tasted their first defeat of the season following a 2-1 loss to Nairobi City Stars on Monday evening. Levin Joseph gave K’Ogalo the lead in the first half but City Stars staged a comeback with Robinson Asenwa scoring the leveller in the 59th minute. Eight minutes later Dennis Oalo put City Stars ahead, a goal that proved to be the winner. The visitors were forced to finish the match with 10 men after Edwin Buliba was sent off in stoppage time. The defeat left the defending champions seventh on the log with 7 points after four opening matches.

Meanwhile, Muranga Seal picked their second win of the season as they beat AFC Leopards 1-0 last week to move seventh on the log with eight points. Muranga Seal will now be tasked against defending champions this weekend who are wounded following their Monday defeat.

Gor Mahia to bounce back with a win over Muranga Seal

The Green Army were caught by surprise, dropping points to City Stars, their first-ever loss to Simba wa Nairobi in five games. They will make another attempt this weekend to make things right for their fans who were upset after their Monday loss.

Last year, Gor Mahia was held to a barren draw by Muranga Seal before thrashing them 3-1 in the reverse fixture at home. Muranga Seal have won just one of their last four away matches, drawing twice while forcing a single draw in the process.

We are backing Gor Mahia to bounce back with a win over visiting Muranga Seal.

Gor Mahia vs Muranga Seal Bet 1, Gor Mahia to win @TBA odds on 1xBet.

Gor Mahia to keep a clean sheet against Muranga Seal

Gor Mahia’s backline had been in fine form until they met Nairobi City Stars where they conceded two goals. The two shipped-in goals are the only ones in their first four opening matches this campaign.

On the other hand, Muranga Seal’s attack hasn’t been at its best, scoring only two goals in their last five Premier League matches.

Gor Mahia vs Muranga Seal, Bet 2, Both Teams To Score - No @TBA odds on 1xBet.

Goals, Gor Mahia vs Muranga Seal to produce at least 2

Playing at home, Gor Mahia have scored four goals in their last two matches and in their most recent tie against Muranga they won 3-1. Their attack is good enough to produce at least two goals this weekend.

Gor Mahia vs Muranga Seal, Bet 3, Over 1.5 @TBA odds on 1xBet.