FKF Premier League: Clubs with best defence ahead of matchday

The FKF Premier League 2024/25 continues to impress with already matchday 6 complete and weekend matches approaching.

The league has so far lived up to its expectations and clubs are still hunting for the prestigious trophy in Kenya.

In this article we will focus on the clubs so far doing well defensive-wise, including how the goalkeepers are contributing to a solid backline.

Top defensive records so far

Gor Mahia

Gor Mahia had the best defence last season, conceding less goals and also with Kevin Omondi winning the Golden Glove with the most clean sheets. The Mighty K’Ogalo have already picked from where they left last season, with already three clean sheets for Gad Mathews, a Golden Glove winner a season ago.

K’Ogalo remains the only team not to concede a goal so far this season from their three opening matches where they’ve managed to score seven goals in the process. Gor Mahia’s next fixture is against struggling Kariobangi Sharks who are rooted at the bottom of the table with zero wins.

We’re backing Gor Mahia with an 80% probability of keeping another clean sheet against Kariobangi Sharks this weekend.

KCB

League leaders KCB are also among the teams with a tough backline to break as they’ve managed to concede only a single goal from their six opening matches. The Bankers have a very good defence and on top of that one experienced goalkeeper by the name of Faruk Shikhalo.

Shikhalo is leading the charts with 5 clean sheets so far from the first six opening matches. The only goal KCB have conceded this way was against Kariobangi Sharks. Moses Shumah is the only man to put the ball past Faruk but his side surrendered the 1-0 lead to lose 4-1 to KCB.

KCB’s weekend fixture will be against Tusker FC, a team that has scored in all its first six opening matches. In the last nine matches against Tusker, KCB have kept only a single clean sheet and this will be a real test.

We are backing KCB to keep a clean sheet with a 90% probability this weekend. Despite having conceded only one goal in six matches this season, their defensive form makes it highly unlikely for them to concede again.

Bandari

Bandari FC also have a good defence this season having shipped in only a single goal so far from their five opening matches. The Dockers’ only conceded goal came against Posta Rangers as the pair settled for a 1-1 draw. Their attack hasn’t been the best as they’ve managed to score only three goals so far and remain sixth on the log with nine points.

Their next opponent this weekend will be against Bidco United, a team they’ve kept only two clean sheets in their last six games.

We are backing Bandari to keep a clean sheet with a 70% probability this weekend. Having already kept four clean sheets this season, their defensive strength gives them a solid chance, despite facing Bidco United, a team they’ve kept just two clean sheets against in their last six encounters.

Police FC

Still unbeaten and also having conceded just one goal, Police FC is the fourth team on our list to have a good defence. Police FC’s only conceded goal came against Tusker FC, a team that has scored in all its opening six games. Tusker forced a 1-1 draw against Police, the only goal shipped so far. In their most recent match of the midweek, Police beat struggling Mathare United 2-0.

We’re backing Police FC with a 70% probability of keeping a clean sheet in their upcoming match against Sofapaka this weekend. Their solid defensive form gives them a strong chance of maintaining their defensive record.