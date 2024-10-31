FKF Premier League: Clubs still hunting for their first win

The FKF Premier League is still on, and it will enter matchday 8 this weekend with a number of games scheduled across different venues.

Some clubs are already enjoying the current season, while others are hunting for their first-ever win this campaign.

We take a look at clubs without a win this season as well as early fights to escape relegation;

Teams that finally found victory

Sofapaka and Mathare United omitted themselves from the teams without a win this season, with Batoto Ba Mungu being the latest. After a real struggle in the opening matches, Mathare United picked their first-ever win as they beat Bidco United 1-0 courtesy of Chris Koloti’s first-half strike. They made it their second win of the season as they registered a 2-0 victory over FC Talanta at home.

Meanwhile, Sofapaka also picked their first campaign win last weekend as Douglas Ochoko netted the only goal to down Shabana FC at home. The win now leaves Shabana FC as the only team without a win this season in the domestic league.

Shabana FC's winless run

After five matches into the new season, Shabana FC found themselves rooted at the bottom of the table with zero wins so far. Shabana FC started their campaign against Bidco United, a match they shared spoils following a 1-1 draw. In their second match, they also settled for yet again another draw as they were held by Ulinzi Stars with a 2-2 scoreline.

They were handed their first defeat of the season in their clash as they suffered a 1-0 loss to Mara Sugar with Joseph Okwenda scoring the only goal that separated the two teams. Sofapaka dealt them their second consecutive defeat with a narrow 1-0 scoreline, marking Sofapaka's first and only victory of the season.

Last weekend, Shabana came so close to winning their first game of the season but Keith Imbali rescued a draw for Kariobangi Sharks from the spot forcing a 1-1 draw.

Shabana is currently 18th on the log with just two points from their first five opening matches. They’ve managed to score only four goals while conceding six in the process.

Upcoming Fixtures

Shabana’s next four fixtures are also not as easy as fans could have expected. Over the weekend, Shabana FC face Nairobi City Stars who are also struggling this season to make an impact. In all their last two matches, the two teams have settled for draws meaning the chances of Shabana winning are at 50%.

Later on, they will meet Muranga Seal who have already secured two wins so far this season, moving them to seventh on the log with eight points. Historically, Shabana has had some edge over Muranga but the current side has performed so well that they are currently seventh on the log.

AFC Leopards will be their third challenge, another tough clash for them before entertaining Kakamega Homeboyz.

Based on their current form and recent stats, Shabana FC has a 30% chance of securing a win from their next four fixtures.