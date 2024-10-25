FKF Premier League: Assessing the unbeaten teams so far

The FKF Premier League 2024/25 season continues this weekend for match day 7 with a number of clubs still yet to lose any single game.

Some of the clubs have played six matches while others have played less matches.

We take a look at the clubs' performances ahead of match day seven, which club’s unbeaten record is under threat and which one will continue to shine in the domestic league;

Strong starts: Teams that are yet to lose

Out of 18 teams participating in the FKF Premier League, only four clubs are unbeaten so far, which clubs are they?

KCB

The league leaders KCB are one of the unbeaten teams so far this season, after six matches, the Bankers have secured 14 points out of a possible 18. KCB have played against some tough teams but one of the hardest fixtures was against defending champions Gor Mahia, a match they settled for a barren draw. We take a look at their journey in the domestic league;

KCB started their league with a 0-0 draw against Kariobangi Sharks, a match they saw a red card while in their second match they beat Muranga Seal 2-0. Their good run continued against Posta Rangers with a 3-1 win before beating Ulinzi Stars 1-0. One of their biggest wins this season came against KCB, a 4-1 victory before settling for a 0-0 draw with Gor Mahia.

The Bankers are among the clubs to concede the fewest goals, just one so far in the domestic league.

Bandari

The Mombasa-based side is also unbeaten in the league despite losing key players just before the start of the season. Bandari are currently sixth on the log with 9 points having played five matches. Bandari are yet to face a tough opponent, but the clubs so far they’ve played against they’ve conceded only a single goal.

Ahead of the weekend’s tie against Bidco United, Bandari have secured two wins and three draws, scoring just three goals.

Gor Mahia

This is a team that was expected on the list, Gor Mahia, the FKF Premier League title holders. The Mighty K’Ogalo have played only three matches and are unbeaten but not with a 100% record. Having missed the first three games while representing the country in the CAF Confederation Cup, Gor Mahia returned with a bang, thrashing Mathare United 4-0 before 3-0 victory over Posta Rangers.

Their good run was slowed down by KCB, dropping two points following a 0-0 draw in the midweek. Gor Mahia have scored 7 goals so far in the league, three short of league leaders KCB who have played three more games.

Police FC

The fourth team on the list is Police FC, who are unbeaten after three matches. The Mozzart Cup winners have registered two draws and a single victory so far, a 2-0 win over Mathare United while dropping points to Tusker FC and Ulinzi Stars.

Which teams are likely to keep an unbeaten record on matchday 7?

All four teams do not have a tough fixture ahead of match day seven of the domestic league. League leaders KCB will be hosting Tusker FC this weekend and we are backing them to secure a victory. Tusker are not that tough this season, having already lost one game and three draws.

Police have one of the easiest fixtures on paper against Sofapaka, who were lucky to get their first win of the campaign against Shabana FC.

Bandari FC are tasked against Bidco United who have also secured one win so far this season. Bottom-rooted Nairobi City Stars will be up against Gor Mahia, with the Green Army favourites to win this match.

We anticipate that the four unbeaten teams have a 70% probability of extending their streaks this weekend, whether through wins or draws.