FKF PL: Teams set to fight against relegation

FKF PL: Teams set to fight against relegation

The FKF Premier League 2023/24 season is on and at the end of the campaign, one team will be crowned the champions while two or three will drop to the second division.

Every team has a target of the season and for those who can’t compete at a higher level, their wish is to remain in the top flight. We take a look at teams that will be fighting for relegation this season;

Who is likely to be relegated?

Last season, Nzoia and Muhoroni Youth were relegated to the National Super League, after finishing 18th and 17th respectively. Sofapaka, who finished in the 16th position, fought hard to retain their status in the Kenyan Premier League as they beat Naivas 2-0 on aggregate.

The season hasn’t started well for Sofapaka as they lost their opening match to Tusker as they were beaten 1-0 courtesy of Chris Erambo’s second half strike. Batoto ba Mungu are also struggling financially as it was evident with the club naming less players in their bench against Tusker. The club has also lost a number of players including key player Darius Msagha who left for Shabana FC.

Talanta FC also finished with 36 points last season, one above Sofapaka who were in the relegation zone but survived through playoffs. Their close rivals Shabana FC managed 38 points, same as Murang’a Seal.

Here are the teams likely to be relegated, Sofapaka 70% chance, Talanta 65% while we give Muranga Seal 60% chances of going back to the division two.

Which team will survive relegation?

From our picks, one of the teams likely to survive relegation is Shabana FC. A team with a massive following and their fans are always behind the team. Shabana finished in the safe zone last season, two points above Sofapaka and are likely to survive the axe.

They secured a 1-1 draw in their opening match against Bidco United and it is a positive for them as they were away from home.

We are backing Shabana FC to remain in the FKF Premier League at 80%.

Will the newbies struggle in the top flight?

Mara Sugar and Mathare United were promoted to the top flight from the National Super League last season as they secured first and second points respectively. It never took Mathare long in the second division, as they returned after just a season in the NSL.

On their return they suffered heavy defeat, as AFC Leopards put 4 goals past them to go top while the result saw them sent to the bottom of the table. Not the perfect start but that shows how they will struggle this campaign, losing to Leopards, a team that hasn’t performed well in recent seasons.

Mara Sugar started their campaign on a positive note, beating Kakamega Homeboyz 3-0, a huge statement on their return. Sugar are likely to cope with the Kenyan Premier League’s race but Mathare, despite being experienced, expect them to struggle this season.