FC Talanta VS Bandari FC Predictions: Dockers to maintain unbeaten run

FC Talanta will be playing hosts to Bandari FC at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos in a FKF Premier League midweek clash.

Best Bets for FC Talanta vs Bandari FC

We are backing the Mombasa-based side Bandari FC to secure a 2-1 victory over hosting FC Talanta on Wednesday evening.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Bandari FC maintained their unbeaten run in the Premier League as they settled for a barren draw against Muranga Seal at Mbaraki Sports Club. Being their second draw of the season, Bandari were forced to finish the match with ten men as Sharif Majabe was sent off minutes to stoppage time. The Dockers held on to secure another point at home, dropping sixth in the league standing.

Meanwhile, Muranga Seal suffered one of heaviest defeats in the Premier League this season as they were beaten 3-1 by Tusker FC. It was their first-ever defeat this campaign that left them tenth on the log with just four points. From their three opening matches, FC Talanta have suffered one defeat, one draw and a single victory in the process.

Bandari FC to continue with their dominance over FC Talanta

Bandari FC hold a strong record against FC Talanta as they haven’t lost any match in their last six encounters in all competitions. In those meetings, the Mombasa-based side has registered four wins while settling for two draws.

Last season, the pair met twice with the first match ending with a 1-1 draw before Bandari beating FC Talanta 2-1 in the reverse fixture away from home. Head-to-head statistics favours FC Bandari and our tipster is backing the Dockers to continue with their dominance over FC Talanta.

Bandari to fail to keep a clean sheet against FC Talanta

This season, Bandari have managed only two clean sheets in their first four opening matches while Talanta has just one. Playing at home, Talanta have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last two games. Away from home, Bandari have kept only a single clean sheet in their last three Premier League games.

As per their head-to-head, Bandari and Talanta FC have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last three encounters in the domestic league. We are backing this encounter to produce a Both Teams To Score market.

Goals, FC Talanta vs Bandari FC to produce at least 3

At least three goals have been produced in one of the last three matches between the pair. Bandari’s attack has been troubling their opponents and we expect this trend to continue with FC Talanta’s backline leaking lots of goals, six in the last five matches while they’ve also been scoring.

