England W vs Spain w Predictions: Can England take revenge?

We have three unmissable England W vs Spain W predictions for the European Championships final on 27 July 2025, including great value on the winning method.

Our betting expert suggests England’s resilience will be challenging for Spain, but the tournament favourites are likely to secure the title.

Best bets for England W vs Spain W

BTTS - Yes 1.76 with BetWinner

Winning margin - Spain W to win by one goal 3.48 with BetWinner

Winning method - Spain W to win in extra time 8.30 with BetWinner

We expect Spain W to win 2-1.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

England’s resilience has defined their 2025 UEFA Women’s Euro Championships journey. They’ve come from behind in both knockout games to secure a place in the tournament’s final.

The Lionesses will undoubtedly be thinking about the 2023 World Cup final, where they lost to the same opponent, creating a need for revenge. Sarina Wiegman has already made history by becoming the second manager to lead a national team to three successive Euro finals.

She’ll expect her team to use the determination they displayed in their previous two outings to keep the competition favourites at bay. Of course, that’s easier said than done as Spain have looked significantly better than other teams in Switzerland.

Spain also achieved a new record by overcoming Germany, the tournament’s most successful team, in the semi-final. This was their first-ever head-to-head victory. As the World Champions, Spain will be keen to hold both titles. And they are more than capable of doing so, especially against the side that they beat in the 2023 World Cup final.

Probable lineups for England vs Spain:

England expected lineup: Hampton; Bronze, Williamson, Morgan, Greenwood; Toone, Walsh, Stanway; James, Hemp, Russo

Spain expected lineup: Coll; Batlle, Parades, Mendez, Carmona; Bonmati, Guijarro, Putellas; Caldentey, Pina, Gonzalez-Rodriguez

Goals expected at both ends

Both sides have been efficient at scoring goals in this competition. Spain have scored a significant 17 goals in five games, at an average of 3.4 goals per game. Their blank after 90 minutes against Germany was the first time they went without a goal in 10 consecutive matches.

The Lionesses aren’t far behind as they’ve netted 15 goals in the tournament, which shows their strength in attack. However, they have conceded in each of their last three matches, and shipped the first goal of the game in two of them.

Meanwhile, seven of Spain’s last 10 matches, which is 70%, have produced goals at both ends. Considering the attacking quality in both camps and the determination they’ve shown throughout this tournament, it’s likely that fans from both sides will celebrate goals.

England vs Spain Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes 1.76 with BetWinner

One-goal difference to continue

According to England and Spain’s match statistics, this match won’t end with a large score difference, unlike what both teams have experienced in this year’s Euros. The high stakes of this fixture can make players perform more conservatively.

One goal is likely to separate these two teams, as it has been the case in the last three consecutive head-to-heads. Overall, a staggering nine of their 14 meetings ended with a victory for either team, but only by a single-goal margin (64%).

Moreover, they haven’t beaten each other by more than a one-goal margin, an indication of how tough their matches are. If there is a winner after 120 minutes, it’s likely that only one goal will separate them.

England vs Spain Betting Tip 2: Winning margin - Spain to win by one goal 3.48 with BetWinner

Regulation time might not be enough

Given their history of close encounters, this game may end in a draw after 90 minutes. Even if La Roja take the lead in the final, England have shown that they can’t be overlooked until the final whistle.

The Lionesses still have European ambitions, as they haven’t lost positions in either the quarter-final or semi-final. They equalised near full-time on both occasions to force the match into extra time. Despite only four draws in regulation time in the history of these head-to-heads, the importance of the final and the desire to avoid losing may push this match into extra time.

Spain showed that they can come through in the additional half hour against Germany in their last match. Meanwhile, England did the same against Italy. However, this is when Spain’s status as favourites may become clear, as they could score the goal that makes them champions of Europe and the World.