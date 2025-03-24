England vs Latvia Predictions: Tuchel’s Lions to Roar Again

We take a closer look at England vs Latvia predictions for their World Cup qualifier. More goals are expected from the Three Lions at Wembley.

+

England vs Latvia Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for England vs Latvia

England to win 4-0, 5-0 or 6-0 at odds of 2.40 with 1xBet

Jude Bellingham anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.23 on 1xBet

Most goals in the second half at 1.90 on 1xBet

England are predicted to secure a 4-0 win over Latvia.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

England are the heavy favourites at Wembley, and the question is not whether they’ll win, but by how much. Thomas Tuchel’s first game ended in victory as they saw off Albania, and they are also on a four-game winning streak. Changes are on the cards with Anthony Gordon’s injury and general rotation, but the Three Lions should have enough regardless.

A 1-0 win over Andorra last week ended a four-game winless run for Latvia. Prior to that, however, their only two wins since October 2023 were against the lowly Faroe Islands. They are without key players, Roberts Uldrikis, and captain, Kristers Tobers, and haven’t beaten a top 30 nation since 2019.

Probable Lineups for England vs Latvia

England Expected Lineup: Pickford, James, Konsa, Guehi, Colwill, Rice, Henderson, Bowen, Bellingham, Rogers, Kane

Latvia Expected Lineup: Zviedris, Balodis, Cernomordijs, Jurkovskis, Savalnieks, Saveljevs, Sits, Ciganiks, Zelenkovs, Ikaunieks, Gutkovskis

England’s Restraints Are Finally Off

Tuchel quickly made it clear after his appointment that the Three Lions had been holding back. While the 2-0 win over Albania was far from perfect, it was considered the tougher match of the month. According to FIFA, this will see the fourth-best team in the world take on the 65th, and the difference in quality should be evident.

Changes are expected, especially in England’s attacking sector, and players like Jarrod Bowen and Morgan Rogers will be desperate to impress. The majority of Paolo Nicolato’s squad play their football in Latvia, and there should be a gulf in quality on paper. With so many Three Lions players playing for a place, they need to leave a mark if given the chance.

Tuchel’s men shouldn’t really be troubled, especially on home soil, and should be too much for Latvia to handle.

England v Latvia Bet 1: England to win 4-0, 5-0 or 6-0 at odds of 2.40 with 1xBet

Jude Bellingham on the Attack

Jude Bellingham is due a goal for England, and he will fancy his chances against a team like Latvia. The Real Madrid midfielder has four assists in his last two international games, but he last scored for his nation in October. Bellingham has six goals for the Three Lions, and with 11 for Los Blancos this season, he’s a threat.

The 21-year-old is expected to play behind Harry Kane in the 10 again, giving him plenty of opportunity to attack. It’s the role where he has scored most of his Real Madrid goals this season, and he’ll be confident at Wembley. It’s safe to say the Latvian backline could have a tough job on their hands.

England have plenty of other goal threats of course - Kane has four in his last four starts, for instance. Still, Bellingham appears to be a more intriguing option given that he is not leading the line.

England vs Latvia Bet 2: Jude Bellingham anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.23 on 1xBet

The Three Lions Build Momentum

Just one of England’s last eight matches have had more goals in the first half than the second. They tend to come alive in the second, with the 5-0 over the Republic of Ireland being a perfect example. All five goals in that game came after the 50th minute.

Whether it’s grinding the opponent down, or tiring them out, it’s been a regular thing over the last year. It would be no surprise to see a gritty Latvia defence finally beaten, which would lead to a surge of goals. That’s what happened with the Irish, who aren’t far off Latvia in terms of rankings (60th).

Even if the visitors can keep England at bay for a while, you would expect them to tire. That’s where the hosts can really take advantage.