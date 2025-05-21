Como vs Inter Milan Predictions: Newcomers to End Inter’s Title Hopes

Inter must win to stay in the title race, but in-form Como could ruin their plans. However, could bettors find value in this fixture?

+

Como vs Inter Milan Predictions: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Como vs Inter Milan

BTTS - Yes 1.63 with BetWinner

First Half 1x2 - Draw 2.40 with BetWinner

Anytime goalscorer - Gabriel Strefezza 6.00 with BetWinner

We predict a 1-1 draw.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The new team in Serie A had a bad start, winning only two of their first 15 league games, but have done very well in their first season back in the top league.

Cesc Fabregas has improved the team recently. They’ve lost only two games since the middle of February this year. This means they are guaranteed to finish in the top half of the league, which is a big achievement for a newly promoted team.

Como tend to cause trouble for elite teams this season. They’ve taken points from six of the current top eight. Therefore, they’re likely to spoil Inter’s plan to become champions at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia on Friday night.

Inter are disappointed, as they missed the chance to go to the top of the league last week as they’ve drawn 2-2 with Lazio.

As a result, their destiny is out of their hands, but they have to win at Como and hope that Cagliari can help them by winning against Napoli.

The Neazzurri aim to be the first side to successfully defend the Scudetto since Juventus in 2009/10, but it won’t be easy against a recently improved side.

Probable Lineups for Como vs Inter Milan

Como Expected Lineup: Butez; Van der Brempt, Goldaniga, Kempf, Moreno; Perrone, Da Cunha; Paz, Caqueret, Strefezza; Douvikas

Inter Milan Expected Lineup: Sommer; Bisseck, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Taremi

A Different Scenario

Although Como did not score in their last three games against Inter, they are more likely to do so this time.

The Lariani scored 28 times in their 18 home games this season, which is an average of 1.56 goals per game. They have scored in each of their last 14 home games and at least one goal in their previous 13 Serie A home matches.

However, Como’s defense is weak at home, as they’ve conceded 24 goals this season, which is about 1.33 goals per game. Therefore, we expect Inter to break through Como’s defense since they’ve scored 77 goals across this season.

Also, it’s worth noting that 72% of Como’s home league fixtures saw both teams score, making it a likely scenario on Friday night.

Como vs Inter Milan Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes 1.63 with BetWinner

Tie at the Break

There’s no doubt that Cesc Fabregas’ men have improved during the Serie A this season. They’ve managed to find some stability after a poor start.

In their 18 home games this season, half ended in a draw at halftime, with seven wins and two losses in those matches. Similarly, Inter’s team has a strong halftime record in away matches, with nine draws, eight wins, and only one loss.

Inter won 2-0 in their last league match, after a tie at halftime.

Como have been strong in the first half recently. They are on a run of 14 league games without defeat at halftime, regardless of the venue. On top of that, they haven’t lost at home in their last eight Serie A games.

Como vs Inter Milan Betting Tip 2: First Half 1x2- Draw 2.40 with BetWinner

Unlikely Source

The home team has seen goals come from many players this season. Their top league scorer, Assane Diao, has scored eight goals, or 16% of the club’s total.

Gabriel Strefezza is another key player as he’s netted six times in Serie A this term.

Strefezza was on a three-game scoring streak before his run ended in Verona last weekend. He could score again this week, especially since three of his last four strikes have all come on home soil.