ChezaCash App | How to Download the Mobile App in Kenya?

This step-by-step guide shows how to get the ChezaCash app for Android phones. We'll also discuss the system requirements, and how to register.

🔍 How to Download the ChezaCash App?

Here's a step-by-step guide to downloading the ChezaCash app based on our research.

Go to the ChezaCash website on your Android smartphone's browser. Click "App" from the options at the top of the screen. You can also click on the menu folder to find the same link. Depending on your Android device type, you may be required to allow the download, or it will start instantly. Go to the downloads folder on your browser to install it.

➡️ How to Install the ChezaCash App?

From our research, it's easy to download and install the app on your Android device. Depending on your internet connection, downloading and installing takes less than 2 minutes.

After downloading the app by following the steps above, go to the downloads folder on your browser. Click on the ChezaCash APK file. You'll be redirected to enable an option called "Install unknown apps." Toggle the permission on so your browser can install it. Go back and tap the ‘Install’ button. The installation process will begin immediately, and the app will become available.

Our experts have revealed that the ChezaCash mobile app is unavailable for iOS users. However, they can access the official website using their mobile browser.

What Are the ChezaCash System Requirements?

The mobile app is well-optimised and requires the basic system requirements. They include:

Operating system: Android 7.0 minimum

Processor: 1.6 GHz or higher

Ram: at least 1 GB

Storage: Around 20MB

📚 What Are the Features of the ChezaCash App?

Not many Kenyan betting apps possess excellent betting features like the ChezaCash mobile app. Here are the main features our experts have noticed.

User-friendly Experience

The analysis we have made shows that you'll have no issues using this app. It loads pages fast and has a smooth blend of colours/themes, with an impressive navigation setup.

You can easily claim the Karibu bonus as a new user by following a few steps. Almost all the essential features are accessible on the homepage.

Push Notifications

The mobile app has a push notification setting that allows you to receive notifications on the go. This in-built feature offers users real-time information regarding their bets and new promotions.

You can minimise the app, handle your day-to-day activities, and still get notified of changes to your bet slip. However, only customers who allow this option will be able to receive push notifications, as it is not automatic.

Security

The app has a high-security level, like the web version. Our research showed that this operator uses updated SSL encryption to protect bettors.

Customer Support

If you have issues creating an account on the platform, it's easy to reach customer support. The mobile app also has a WhatsApp widget that you can click to redirect you to customer support for assistance.

Besides WhatsApp, there are other means to get help. Click the ‘Contact Us’ button on the homepage to reach out to the representatives.

Registration and Login Simplicity

After completing our registration on mobile, it's easy to sign up on the app. The process is seamless; it takes 2 minutes or less to start and finish.

Logging in is also straightforward since the app keeps you logged into your account using the app.

Live Betting

Live betting is faster on the app compared to the mobile site. Thanks to easy navigation, players can quickly wager on their favourite team.

Although live streaming is unavailable, players can use live animations and statistics to make informed betting decisions.

🖊️ How to Register on the ChezaCash App?

Here's a quick guide on how you can complete the ChezaCash registration on the mobile app:

Open the app on your Android device and click "Register" at the top of the screen. Enter your phone number and choose a password. Type in your password again to confirm it. Now, enter the ChezaCash promo code. Tick the box to accept the terms and conditions and confirm you're 18 years old or older. Click "Send Registration Code" to receive a confirmation code. Input the verification code received through the phone number you provided. Next, click "Register," and the registration is complete.

🎁 What is the ChezaCash Welcome Bonus on Mobile?

All new users who create accounts and verify their phone numbers are eligible for the Karibu bonus offer. It is a deposit match of 450% for your first 3 deposits.

The first deposit rewards you with a 200% bonus up to KES 1,000, the second is 150% up to KES 2,000, and the third offer is 100% up to KES 5,000.

As stated, only players creating a new account on ChezaCash qualify for this offer. You must be 18 or older and reside in Kenya to be eligible.

💳 How to Deposit and Withdraw Money on ChezaCash?

We have researched the deposit and withdrawal processes on the mobile app to determine if it's safe. We can conclude that you can fund your account and withdraw without fear.

ChezaCash Deposit

You can make a deposit using M-PESA through the M-PESA menu or on the web. Here's a guide to help out.

Online Web Deposit:

Log into your account and click Deposit. Type the amount to fund your account with Tap "Deposit" to confirm. A pop-up will show, sending a message to the registered phone number you chose during registration. Next, enter your MPESA pin to confirm the funding request.

M-PESA Deposit:

On your smartphone, open the M-PESA app and go to the menu. Select Lipa na Mpesa. Type in 290030 as your business number. Enter an amount you wish to fund your account with. Next, type your MPESA pin to confirm, and your account will be credited instantly.

ChezaCash Withdrawal

On the mobile app, you can withdraw your cash winnings through 2 different methods:

Via SMS:

Send a message "W#AMOUNT" to 29030 from the phone number registered on your ChezaCash account.

Online:

Log into your account. Select "Account" from the dropdown menu. Click "Withdraw" and type the amount to withdraw. Tap the "withdraw" button to receive your funds in your mobile money instantly.

🌐 What is the Difference between the ChezaCash Mobile Version and the Betting App?

Placing bets on the mobile app and the web version are different. You don't need to enter your login details each time you load the app, which is different for the web version.

Using the app also allows you to use push notifications. However, players who use the mobile version don’t have to download the app to occupy space on their devices.

🆚 How Does the ChezaCash app Compare to Other Apps in Kenya?

As part of our investigations to allow you to make an informed decision, here's a comparison of the ChezaCash mobile app to some of Kenya's best betting apps. We reviewed them in terms of speed, lightness, and user experience.

🆚 ChezaCash app vs BetAfriq app

BetAfriq has a mobile app similar to ChezaCash, which is only available for Android devices. Both apps provide similar features, enabling users to wager from anywhere.

However, because of its aesthetic design, we will choose the BetAfriq app over the ChezaCash mobile app.

🆚 ChezaCashapp vs BetWinner app

While ChezaCash provides an app for Android users, BetWinner offers one for Android and iOS devices. The BetWinner app is also more beautifully designed than ChezaCash’s.

However, ChezaCash makes it easy to locate the app link for download. Customers will find the link at the top of the homepage.

✅ What is Our Review of the ChezaCash App?

Following our review, we discovered that the mobile app is an essential feature for bettors who want an enhanced betting experience. We love how easy it is to download and install it.

The app's size is small (lower than 2 MB), which is rare for most Kenyan betting apps. It also has a push notification, making getting updates on team and bet changes easy.

Part of our ChezaCash review details the payment system this operator offers, which is straightforward. Here's a quick summary of what we like and dislike about the mobile app.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons The APK file is small The app is not available for iOS users Karibu bonus Only available in light mode Push notifications available The app occupies space on your device

❓ FAQs

Is the ChezaCash app available in Kenya?

Yes, the mobile app is available for bettors in Kenya.

How to install the ChezaCash app?

Visit the ChezaCash official website on your mobile device and click on "App." Your download will start instantly.

Why is my ChezaCash app not working well?

Your app may not be working well if your mobile is not compatible with the app. Also, it could be due to an unstable internet connection.

Can I place live bets through the ChezaCash app?

Yes. The mobile app offers live betting. Click ‘Live’ on the homepage to get started.

How to delete the ChezaCash app?

Go to Settings on your Android device and go to app management. Select ChezaCash and click on uninstall.