Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid Predictions and Betting Tips: Atleti to rue missed chances at home

Predictions and betting tips for the Champions League quarter-final Dortmund vs Atletico including 7.00 on the possibility of a penalty shootout.

+

After Atletico Madrid’s 2-1 win at the Wanda Metropolitano in the first leg last week, this Champions League quarter-final tie is delicately poised.

Diego Simeone’s men could live to regret their lack of efficiency in their first-half domination of Dortmund a week ago.

Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Under 2.5 goals @ 2.5 with 22Bet

Match result - Borussia Dortmund to win @ 2.25 with 22Bet

Penalty shootout - Yes - @ 7.7 with 22Bet

While comfortably leading 2-0, Sebastien Haller pulled one back for the German outfit, who now need just a single goal to take the tie into extra time.

It should be a fascinating fixture at the Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday night, as Borussia Dortmund welcome Atletico Madrid in what should be an entertaining fixture.

The head-to-head record between these two is evenly split with three wins apiece for both sides in seven fixtures (D1).

Dortmund will go into this match with a fair bit of confidence after winning their sixth of eight competitive games over the weekend.

The visitors’ last appearance in the Champions League semi-finals came in 2016/17 while the hosts haven’t passed this stage since 2012-13 when they reached the final.

Making life difficult

Three of Atletico Madrid’s nine Champions League games have seen fewer than 2.5 goals scored.

Memphis Depay is set to miss out through injury, affecting the visitor’s attacking flow. However, Simeone can count on Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann to lead the charge.

Seven of Dortmund’s games in this competition have produced fewer than 2.5 goals, with all four of their home fixtures ending the same.

It should be a tight affair with both sides knowing what’s at stake. The hosts have also kept four clean sheets in the Champions League and will make life difficult for the visitors (44%).

Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tip 1: Under 2.5 goals @ 2.5 with 22Bet

Unhappy hunting in Germany

While the head-to-head record is inseparable, Dortmund will be confident of edging this one. Their record against Spanish opposition isn’t great (W11, D12, L14).

However, eight of their 11 victories came on home soil (72%). Colchoneros, meanwhile, don’t enjoy travelling to Germany as shown by their past results.

Seven of their previous 10 trips have resulted in defeat, including their last four, all coming under the guidance of Simeone.

Additionally, their defence has only kept one clean sheet in their last 16 matches, including three Champions League fixtures.

Edin Terzic's troops will take confidence from the fact that Atleti’s only defeat in this competition came away from home, their round of 16 first-leg loss to Inter Milan.

Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tip 2: Match result - Borussia Dortmund to win @ 2.25 with 22Bet

A lottery for a semi-final ticket

With the tie poised delicately, it could end all square on aggregate at the end of extra time. Atletico Madrid have already been through that experience with Inter Milan.

Tuesday night should be a close call because both teams enter this fixture in decent domestic form, but European ties are hardly ever a reflection of that.

Dortmund displayed some grit last week and in front of their home fans, they could just edge the fixture but settle for the lottery of the penalty shootout.

Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tip 3: Penalty shootout - Yes - @ 7.7 with 22Bet