Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt predictions: Hosts to secure big win

Our betting expert expects a dominant performance from the hosts. Goals are expected to flow from the early stages of the game.

+

Best bets for Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Barcelona to score over 3.5 goals at odds of 2.18 on BetWinner

Over 1.5 first-half goals at odds of 1.73 on BetWinner

Both teams to score at odds of 1.70 on BetWinner

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Barcelona 5-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Goalscorers prediction - Barcelona: Robert Lewandowski x2, Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Raphinha - Eintracht Frankfurt: Ansgar Knauff

Since losing 3-0 to Chelsea in their last Champions League match, Barcelona have won three in a row. They scored 11 goals across that period, seeing off Atletico Madrid and Real Betis in key victories. Hansi Flick’s side also need to win this one, as they bid to stay in the race for a top-eight finish.

Despite only winning once in the competition so far, Eintracht Frankfurt are still in contention to advance. Their overall form is also poor, with only three wins in their last 13 matches. They lost their last European game 3-0 against Atalanta and were thrashed 6-0 by RB Leipzig on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

Probable lineups for Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Barcelona expected lineup: J. Garcia, Balde, Martin, E. Garcia, Kounde, Pedri, De Jong, Raphinha, Fermin, Yamal, Lewandowski

Eintracht Frankfurt expected lineup: Zetterer, Kristensen, Koch, Theate, Brown, Chaibi, Skhiri, Doan, Uzun, Bahoya, Knauff

Free-scoring Barca to fire again

Flick has the luxury of being able to pick from all of his best attacking players right now. Ferran Torres scored a hat-trick in the 5-3 win over Betis on Saturday. However, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski are still likely to rotate in for this game.

With Pedri fit again, the forward line is getting good service. Barca appear particularly dangerous in the final third. They’ve scored at least three goals in seven of their last eight matches.

The Catalans have also averaged 3.3 goals per game at home this season in 0competitions. That could spell trouble for an Eintracht Frankfurt defence that let in six goals in their last match.

The visitors have conceded 2.8 goals per game on average in the Champions League. That’s the second-worst record in the competition behind Ajax. Given those issues, backing Barcelona to score over 3.5 goals looks good with an implied probability of 44.4%.

Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bet 1: Barcelona to score over 3.5 goals at odds of 2.18 on BetWinner

Stage set for an action-packed first half

While their overall form is strong, Barcelona have struggled to start games well. They’ve fallen behind inside the opening 30 minutes in each of their last four matches.

However, Flick can take comfort in his team’s ability to respond when trailing. Despite Antony’s fifth-minute opener for the Andalusians, they were 4-1 up by half-time against Betis at the weekend. There have been at least two first-half goals scored in nine of their last 10 matches.

This Frankfurt defence does not seem capable of shutting Barca out for long. The visitors have allowed 13.2 xG in the Champions League this term, which is one of the three worst records.

Given that, it shouldn’t take long for the hosts to find their stride, particularly with fresh attacking options available. Backing there to be over 1.5 first-half goals seems to offer value with an implied probability of 57.8%.

Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bet 2: Over 1.5 first-half goals at odds of 1.73 on BetWinner

Frankfurt to breach shaky home defence

Dino Toppmoller’s side have already conceded five in Spain this season, losing 5-1 to Atletico Madrid on Matchday 2. However, they’ve also been on the right end of a 5-1 scoreline in the Champions League against Galatasaray.

They should get opportunities in this game, with Barcelona yet to keep a clean sheet in the Champions League this term. 13 of the last 15 matches involving Flick’s team overall have also seen both teams score.

There is no obvious quick fix to Barca’s issues at the back. They appear set to continue taking risks with their high line, hoping to outscore any team. That suggests backing both teams to score could continue to be a smart strategy in their matches.