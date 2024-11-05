Gor Mahia will travel to Mbaraki Sports Club to take on Bandari in a rescheduled FKF Premier League match.

+

Best Bets for Bandari vs Gor Mahia

Bandari to secure their third victory of the season at odds of @3.66 at 1xBet

Less than three goals to be scored in the match between Bandari and Gor Mahia with odds of @1.109 at 1xBet

Under 2.5 goals with odds @1.34 at 1xBet.

We are tipping Bandari to secure a 1-0 victory over visiting Gor Mahia on Wednesday evening.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Bandari FC has not lost a game this season, and it is one of the best teams in the domestic league. The Dockers started the league with a 1-1 draw against Posta Rangers before picking their first win against Mara Sugar, a 1-0 victory. The Mombasa-based side continued with their good run, beating struggling Sofapaka 1-0. They later secured two barren draws against Muranga Seal and FC Talanta respectively.

On the other hand, Gor Mahia tasted their first-ever defeat of the season over the weekend as they were beaten 2-1 by Nairobi City Stars. K’Ogalo were keen to bounce back but unfortunately, they were forced to share spoils with Muranga Seal with a 2-2 scoreline.

The defending champions started the campaign so well, beating Mathare United 4-0 before thrashing Posta Rangers 3-0. After five games, Gor Mahia now lies 10th on the log with 8 points secured from two wins, two draws, and a single defeat.

Bandari to get back to winning ways at home against Gor Mahia

Gor Mahia, who are now out of form will be up against a tough side, Bandari who have a good record when playing at home. The Dockers remain unbeaten at home this season, winning a single game and also forcing a draw in the process. Meanwhile, Gor Mahia has secured a single victory while losing the other match in their last two away matches this campaign.

Last season, these two teams met in the FKF Premier League at Mbaraki Sports Club where Bandari FC beat Gor Mahia by a solitary goal courtesy of Fidel Origa’s strike.

In the last four away matches, Gor Mahia has beaten Bandari just once, losing once and drawing the rest. With the current form, Gor Mahia is in, we are backing Bandari to register their third win of the current campaign.

Bandari vs Gor Mahia Bet 1, Bandari to win @3.66 on 1xBet.

Bandari FC to keep a clean sheet against Gor Mahia

Bandari FC has had one of the best defenses this season and out of their first five opening matches, they’ve conceded only one goal so far. With that kind of stat, it is likely Bandari will keep another clean sheet in the midweek.

Bandari vs Gor Mahia, Bet 2, Both Teams To Score - No @1.109 odds on 1xBet.

Goals, Bandari vs Gor Mahia to produce under 2.5

In the last seven encounters between these two sides, six matches have produced fewer than three goals. We predict this trend will continue, with the match featuring less than three goals.