Arsenal vs Tottenham predictions: Gunners to score early and win

Arsenal will aim to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League, while Spurs know that victory would bring them within five points of Arsenal.

Best bets for Arsenal vs Tottenham

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction – Arsenal 2-1 Tottenham

Goalscorers prediction – Arsenal: Saka, Rice – Tottenham: Johnson

The first North London derby of the 2025/26 Premier League season is almost here. Arsenal host Tottenham on Sunday afternoon, with the Gunners aiming to maintain their four-point lead over Manchester City.

The Gunners’ first 11 league games have been almost perfect. They have recorded a 73% win rate, scoring almost two goals per game and conceding less than 0.5 goals per game. It’s the joint-best goal difference in the division alongside second-placed Manchester City.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is facing selection issues ahead of this clash with Spurs. In the final third, there are concerns regarding Viktor Gyokeres’ fitness. Meanwhile, Kai Havertz will not play due to injury. Martin Odegaard is working hard to return, while Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli are unlikely to play.

Despite Tottenham’s fifth-place position in the table, it’s likely that some fans haven’t yet fully embraced the new boss, Thomas Frank. So far, Frank’s biggest issue has been the Spurs’ home form, as they’ve lost 50% of their home fixtures this season. This has made it difficult for the Danish coach to build a relationship with the home supporters.

However, Tottenham have been in great form on the road, as they've won 80% of away games and remain unbeaten. They’ve also kept clean sheets in 60% of their away fixtures. Injuries are a major concern for both Frank and Arteta. The likes of Solanke, Kolo Muani, Gray, Dragusin, Bissouma, and Kulusevski are sidelined. Meanwhile, Lucas Bergvall and Pape Matar Sarr are unlikely to be fit for Sunday’s game.

Probable lineups for Arsenal vs Tottenham

Arsenal expected lineup: Raya; Timber, Calafiori, Saliba, Mosquera, Zubimendi, Rice, Odegaard, Saka, Eze, Merino

Tottenham expected lineup: Vicario; Porro, Spence, Romero, van de Ven, Palhinha, Bentancur, Simons, Johnson, Kudus, Richarlison

Gunners to lead at halftime

Almost 70% of the goals Tottenham have conceded away this season came in the first half. Arsenal have also scored first in five of the last seven North London derbies.

Despite this, the betting markets indicated a probability of just 48.78% that Arsenal lead at half time and maintain that lead to win the game. Tottenham’s away form has been much better than their results at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

They have an average of 2.60 points per away game, which is the same average points return as Arsenal’s home record. However, Spurs have won at the Emirates Stadium only once in the league and aren’t expected to stop the Gunners in this match.

Value on goals scored at both ends

To describe Arsenal’s defence as impenetrable is likely an understatement, especially on home soil. They’ve conceded just 0.20 goals per home game this season, which is significantly below the 1.10 league average.

Additionally, Tottenham have conceded just 0.60 goals per away game, comfortably below the league average of 1.64. However, both teams have averaged 2.40 goals scored per game. This shows they have a strong attacking ability.

Both Teams to Score (Yes) is currently at a probability of 50%, but there is likely more than a coin-flip chance that both sides score at least once. Especially since both teams have scored more than two goals per home or away game on average. It’s the value play from this trio of Arsenal vs Tottenham predictions.

Backing Rice to get on the scoresheet or assist

Declan Rice has been a crucial player for Arsenal for the last two seasons. The former West Ham icon is now starting to contribute in the attack as well. He has recorded four goal contributions in 11 appearances in the Premier League this season.

This equates to a strike rate of 36.30% to score or assist in any game so far in 2025/26. Yet, the betting markets suggest Rice has only a 32.26% chance of making a goal contribution in this North London derby.

With Mikel Arteta’s side likely to have fewer strikers, Rice must aim to step up and take charge of Sunday’s game. He is likely to do so with a goal contribution of any kind against their North London rivals.