Argentina vs Brazil Predictions: Albiceleste to Beat Brazilian Rivals

We’ve got Argentina vs Brazil predictions for this feisty World Cup qualifying game. Our expert predicts an Argentina win and Brazil unable to score.

+

Argentina vs Brazil Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Argentina vs Brazil

Argentina to Win at odds of 2.416 on BetWinner

Brazil Total Goals Under 0.5 at odds of 2.30 on BetWinner

Under 2.5 Goals at odds of 1.42 on BetWinner

Argentina are expected to win 1-0 against Brazil.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Argentina currently lead the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying group. They have won nine and drawn one of their 13 games.

Currently without Lionel Messi, Lionel Scaloni’s side have won three of their last four games, including a 0-1 victory to Uruguay in their last outing.

Brazil are one of the most in-form nations in the world as the away side have recorded just one loss since the start of 2024.

Dorival Junior has led his team to third in the qualifying table, with 21 points recorded in 13 games. However, the table remains tight as only three points separate second and sixth.

Probable Lineups for Argentina vs Brazil

Argentina Expected Lineup:Martinez, Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico, De Paul, Mac Allister, Fernandez, Simeone, Almada, Alvarez

Brazil Expected Lineup: Bento, Vanderson, Marquinhos, Ortiz, Arana, Joelinton, Andre, Rodrygo, Raphinha, Vinicius, Cunha

Argentina Can Win Without Messi

Even though Argentina are missing their all-time top goalscorer, they can still secure victory in this matchup.

La Albiceleste are unbeaten in their last four meetings with their opponents, and they have kept a clean sheet in each of those encounters. Three of the last four matches have ended in 1-0 wins for Argentina.

With five wins out of their six matches, Argentina have been near perfect at home in CONMEBOL qualifying.

Meanwhile, Brazil have struggled away from home as they have won just two of their six away matches. They have also struggled when facing Argentina away as they have failed to win at La Albiceleste’s home stadium since 2009.

Scaloni’s men held Brazil to a 1-0 victory in the reverse fixture, and a win here would almost guarantee automatic qualification to the World Cup.

Argentina vs Brazil Bet 1: Argentina to Win at odds of 2.416 on BetWinner

Argentina's Defence to Shut Out Brazil

The away side haven’t been able to score past their opponents in the last four meetings. The aggregate scoreline from these games is 3-0 in favour of La Albiceleste.

Scoring hasn’t been an issue for Dorival Junior’s team in their last five matches, but they have recently struggled to find the net against Argentina.

While Brazil’s attacking talents often steal the spotlight, Argentina’s defence deserves the most credit.

They have kept the highest number of clean sheets out of all the CONMEBOL nations in qualifying, with nine in 13 matches. Argentina have kept a clean sheet in three of their last four matches.

Brazil boast many attacking talents, such as Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Champions League top-scorer Raphinha. However, recent history suggests that goals are non-existent against Scaloni’s strong backline.

Argentina vs Brazil Bet 2: Brazil Total Goals Under 0.5 at odds of 2.30 on BetWinner

History Shows a Lack of Goals

Brazil’s lack of goals against their upcoming opponents has been a topic of discussion, but history shows that goals are scarce in this fixture.

In the last seven meetings, there have been fewer than three goals featured in every game. Only one of these seven games saw two goals scored.

Argentina’s last two victories both ended 1-0. They beat both Peru and Uruguay in previous World Cup qualifying matches.

Defensively, both nations pose strong defensive records, with both sides conceding fewer than a goal a match on average.

Across qualification matches, Argentina have conceded an average of 0.5 goals per match, whereas Brazil have conceded 0.9 goals on average.

Both teams may be blessed with attacking quality, but defensively, they have cancelled each other out in recent history.