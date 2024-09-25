Are Gor Mahia ready for the FKF PL challenge after CAF CL exit?

Gor Mahia exited the CAF Champions League last weekend in the hands of Egyptian giants Al Ahly losing both legs.

K’Ogalo were beaten 3-0 at home, Nyayo Stadium before losing the reverse fixture by the same scoreline in Egypt. That ended Gor Mahia’s stay in the Champions League and now the FKF Premier League giants will return to participate in the domestic league.

We take a look at chances of Gor Mahia this season and also what they learnt from the Champions League exit;

2023/24 review

Gor Mahia were crowned the champions of 2023/24 season back in June, finishing the campaign with 73 points, extending their lead as the most successful side in history of domestic competition to 21.

The Mighty K’Ogalo were upset in the Mozzart Bet Cup as they suffered an embarrassing exit in the Round of 32. FKF Coast Regional side Denmark FC beat Gor Mahia 5-4 on penalties in a match staged at Ukunda Showground back in February.

What did Gor Mahia learn from the CAF Champions League?

Gor Mahia suffered a heartbreaking exit from the CAF Champions League but what did Leonard Neiva and his men learn? Losing 6-0 on aggregate to Al Ahly shows the gap in quality and resources between the clubs.

As per reports, Gor Mahia’s playing unit is divided and it was witnessed that the likes of midfielder Austin Odhiambo and right-back Rooney Onyango were dropped from the squad. Leiva later took a jab at some of the players, claiming they should stop feeling as if they contribute to the team's success more than others.

K’Ogalo will need to invest more on players in order to compete at the level of Al Ahly as well as facilities.

Is the defense ready for the league?

One of the Gor Mahia key areas in their 21st title win was the backline, which by the time they lifted the trophy they had shipped in only 13 goals in 31 KPL matches. It was one of the best last season compared to the closest challengers Tusker, Police FC and also Kariobangi Sharks.

At the end of the campaign, Gor Mahia managed to concede 20 goals while scoring 48 in the process. Their closest challenger Tusker conceded 26 goals same as Bandari while Kenya Police shipped in 28.

The Green Army also had the golden glove winner, Kevin Omondi who managed to keep 20 clean sheets.

We are backing Gor Mahia to have the best defense in the FKF Premier League this season at 70% probability.

How will Gor Mahia compete with other top teams?

Gor Mahia have all what it takes to give other teams a run for their money, the squad depth, experience and also dedication is enough to help them retain the title. In order to compete with the other teams, the club must leverage their experience and also bring togetherness in the changing room.

Consistency will be key to Gor Mahia’s triumph, of course they will have lots of fixtures going forward having already not featured in the first opening matches. Ensuring squad depth and fitness will help them navigate the grueling league schedule without losing momentum.