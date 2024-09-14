AFC Leopards vs Posta Rangers: Ingwe to extend unbeaten run

FKF Premier League leaders AFC Leopards will be hosting Posta Rangers at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos this Sunday.

We've compiled our top predictions for this encounter.

Best Bets for AFC Leopards vs Posta Rangers

AFC Leopards to secure a second win in a row with around 36% win probability.

Less than two goals to be produced in the match between AFC Leopards and Posta Rangers, Under 2.5 goals with around 65% probability.

We are tipping AFC Leopards to secure a 2-0 victory over visiting Posta Rangers on Sunday evening.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

AFC Leopards started the 2024/25 campaign on high as they put four past newly promoted side Mathare United. It is one of the most promising starts for Leopards compared to their performance last season’s performance where they played their five opening matches without even a single victory.

Leopards also ended their season well, beating Ulinzi Stars 1-0 before beating Kariobangi Sharks 2-1 in the third-place play offs of the Mozzart Cup.

Meanwhile, Posta Rangers dropped points in their league opener, settling for a 1-1 draw with Bandari FC in a match staged at Kenyatta Stadium. It marked their fourth match in a row in the domestic league without a win. In the last seven matches, Rangers have managed just a single victory, where they beat Kakamega Homeboyz 2-1 in May.

Last season, these two teams met twice in the league with the first leg ending with a 1-1 scoreline before AFC Leopards beat Posta Rangers 1-0 in the reverse fixture.

AFC Leopards to extend their unbeaten run

Leopards were so sharp against Mathare United in their opener, scoring goals for fun while Rangers couldn't beat Bandari amid being at home. In the last eight matches between the two teams, Leopards have lost only a single game to the Mailmen while winning four and drawing the rest.

We are backing AFC Leopards to secure a narrow win over Posta Rangers this weekend and secure two wins in a row.

AFC Leopards to keep a clean sheet against Posta Rangers

Posta Rangers have been shooting blanks against AFC Leopards in their recent matches, managing three clean sheets in their last four games. Posta Rangers have failed to score in two of their last four away matches, winning none of the games.

We are tipping Ingwe to keep a clean sheet against Posta Rangers.

Goals, AFC Leopards vs Posta Rangers to produce at least 2

Based on AFC Leopards opening match, Thomas Trucha’s men are playing some free flowing football and we expect them to produce at least two goals in their weekend’s home match against Post Rangers.