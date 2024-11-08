AFC Leopards vs Mara Sugar: Sugar to shock Ingwe

AFC Leopards return to action this weekend at Dandora Stadium on Sunday against Mara Sugar in the FKF Premier League.

Best Bets for AFC Leopards vs Mara Sugar

Mara Sugar to hand AFC Leopards their third consecutive defeat in the FKF Premier League.

Both Teams To Score - No

At least two goals to be scored in the match between AFC Leopards and Mara Sugar, Over 1.5 goals

We are tipping Mara Sugar to secure a 2-0 victory over AFC Leopards on Sunday evening.



Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

AFC Leopards suffered yet another defeat in the FKF Premier League following a 2-0 loss to Ulinzi Stars. It marked their third defeat in the league this season, their second consecutive loss, a result that saw them drop to sixth in the league standings.

Ingwe have secured 10 points so far in the league, two off the top four ahead of their weekend encounter.

On the other hand, Mara Sugar has started their campaign so well and sit second on the log with 14 points, just three behind league leaders KCB. They’re coming from a 2-0 victory over Bidco United and now have won four matches this season. Their only defeat of the campaign came way back against Bandari FC earlier in the season as they were beaten 1-0 by Mbaraki Sports Club.

Mara Sugar to secure their second consecutive win

Mara Sugar are on a good run this season and are unbeaten in their last five games of the FKF Premier League. They’ve picked three wins against Nairobi City Stars, Shabana and Bidco while drawing their other two matches with Muranga Seal and Posta Rangers.

AFC Leopards haven’t been doing well as they remain winless in their last three games of the domestic league. We are backing Mara Sugar to continue with their good run and collect maximum points against Ingwe.

Mara Sugar to win

Mara Sugar to keep a clean sheet against AFC Leopards

AFC Leopards’ attack hasn’t been that good offlate as they’ve scored only one goal in their last three games in the Premier League. In those three matches, they’ve conceded four matches in the process.

Meanwhile, Mara Sugar has had a good defense, keeping two clean sheets in their last three games. We are backing Mara Sugar to register yet again another clean sheet when they face AFC Leopards this weekend.

Both Teams To Score - No

Goals, AFC Leopards vs Mara Sugar to produce at least 2

Mara Sugar's recent matches have been goal-filled, securing a 2-0 win over Bidco United and battling to a 1-1 draw against Posta Rangers. With this promising attacking form, Mara Sugar is expected to continue producing at least two goals when they take on AFC Leopards.